Tim Guditus Releases 'Hidden Places'

Book Cover Timothy Guditus

A Gripping Thriller that Blends Espionage, Family Secrets & Survival

SOUTHBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Guditus announces the release of his new thriller, Hidden Places, a suspense-filled novel that draws readers into a dark world of covert danger, fractured loyalties, and buried truths. With high emotional stakes and relentless tension, the book offers an unforgettable journey through secrecy, betrayal, and survivalABOUT THE BOOK :Hidden Places follows a gripping path through hidden safe houses, political intrigue, and life-threatening confrontations, weaving together espionage, family conflict, and the lasting weight of the past. Through layered storytelling and powerful characters, Tim Guditus delivers a compelling narrative about courage, trust, and the cost of secrets left in the shadows. “Hidden Places is a suspense-driven thriller that explores danger, loyalty, and the hidden wounds people carry, all wrapped in a story that keeps readers engaged from beginning to end.” From the first page to the last, readers will be pulled into a tense and haunting story where survival depends not only on strength, but on the willingness to face what has been buried for far too long.ABOUT THE AUTHOR :Tim Guditus, one of ten siblings, grew up in New York City and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, earning an honorable discharge and a commendation before age 21. Inspired early by a police officer, he pursued a career in law enforcement, serving as a Huntington Bay Constable, a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and later with the NYPD, where he worked in Brooklyn Narcotics and the Chief of Detectives’ Zodiac Task Force, earning Detective of the Month twice. He raised four children, his “three kings and a queen” while maintaining a career defined by service and resilience. Now living in Huntington Station, New York, he writes to honor fellow officers and uphold the NYPD motto, Fidelis ad Mortem (“Faithful unto Death”).Availability :Hidden Places is available worldwide by Blackmount Publishing in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play Books, Kobo, and other major online book retailers.

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