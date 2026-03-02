Author Carl Mohler On Track For Amazon And Global Bestseller Status with new release: 'PTSD PLUS'

Book Cover Author Carl Mohler

From Survival To Strength

CLEONA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran, leader, and mental health advocate Carl Mohler proudly announces that PTSD Plus is now officially available worldwide. With its powerful fusion of military history, firsthand accounts, and unfiltered personal reflection, PTSD Plus arrives at a critical moment in the national conversation surrounding trauma and recovery. Early momentum and growing reader response position Carl Mohler as an upcoming best seller whose voice is poised to reach far beyond the veteran community.ABOUT THE BOOK:PTSD Plus is a comprehensive and forward-looking exploration of post-traumatic stress disorder, tracing its evolution from the early descriptions of “shell shock” to the modern psychiatric understanding of trauma. Mohler examines not only the battlefield origins of PTSD, but also the emotional and psychological realities that follow veterans long after the uniform is folded away.The “Plus” represents the additional struggles that often accompany trauma, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, moral injury, and the painful task of rebuilding identity after service. Through historical insight, interviews with veterans, and deeply personal testimony, Mohler exposes the invisible battles fought in hospital rooms, quiet homes, and restless nights.This is not merely a book about diagnosis. It is a book about resilience, accountability, healing, and the determination to move forward when the past refuses to fade.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Carl Mohler is a veteran and advocate who writes from lived experience as well as careful research. Having faced the weight of PTSD and related mental health challenges firsthand, he brings authenticity, discipline, and courage to the page. His mission is clear: to reduce stigma, encourage honest dialogue, and remind those who suffer that strength is not diminished by seeking help.With the depth of this work and the urgency of its message, Mohler is emerging as a rising literary force, an upcoming best seller whose impact is only beginning to unfold.NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE:PTSD Plus is available now on major platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, Lulu, and Goodreads.Some wars are fought overseas. Others are fought within.With PTSD Plus, Carl Mohler proves that resilience is not weakness, and that the next best-selling voice in veteran advocacy has officially arrived.

