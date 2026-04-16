CONTACT:

C.O. Benjamin Lewis

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

April 16, 2026

Effingham, NH – On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a dirtbike accident in Effingham. Noah Bolstridge, 24, of Effingham, New Hampshire, was riding his dirtbike on closed snowmobile trails when he struck a chain that was blocking access to the trails. Bolstridge was able to get back to his apartment before calling for an ambulance.

Conservation Officers and Action Ambulance Service responded. Action Ambulance Service arrived at Bolstridge’s apartment at approximately 8:20 p.m. and took him to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro for further evaluation of his injuries.