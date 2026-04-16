Preliminary Lobbying Spending Reaches New Pinnacle, Up Nearly 2%...

Preliminary lobbying data shows that total lobbying spending reached a new pinnacle in 2025 at $384.5 million, a 1.96% increase when compared with the $377.1 million preliminary spending in 2024, Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (the Commission or COELIG) Executive Director Sanford N. Berland announced today. Summary preliminary charts detailing 2025 lobbying spending and activity are now available. The Commission also released preliminary data for the July to December 2025 Client Semi-Annual data and the November to December 2025 Lobbyist Bi-monthly data.

“Lobbying spending has continued to rise every year since the pandemic, with preliminary spending in 2025 reaching a record level at $384.5 million. The final 2025 numbers are expected to be even higher, but the preliminary figure alone represents a nearly 30% increase in annual lobbying spending since 2019, before spending dipped during the pandemic,” Executive Director Sanford N. Berland said. “With more and more money being spent to influence state lawmakers, regulators, and procurement decisionmakers, it remains crucial that all New Yorkers have clear and frequent access to lobbying data. The Commission remains committed to maximizing transparency and ensuring that the public has access to lobbying data and trends in a concise and timely manner.”

“Lobbying spending is once again reaching new heights, which underscores the importance of full compliance with New York’s lobbying laws and regulations,” Chair Seymour W. James, Jr. said. “Proper disclosure is an essential step toward restoring public trust in government, and the Commission will continue to monitor filings closely to ensure lobbying activity is reported accurately.”

2025 Total Preliminary Lobbying Spending Breaks Previous Record

Preliminary total lobbying spending in 2025 reached an unprecedented $384.5 million, indicating that 2025 was another record-breaking year. The total marks a $7.4 million, or 1.96%, increase from the 2024 preliminary spending record of $377.1 million. The data is based on information in preliminary data contained in public corporation bi-monthly reports and client semi-annual reports as of March 17, 2026.

2025 Preliminary Highest Client Spenders

Based upon the preliminary data, the three highest client spenders for 2025, ranked by compensation and expenses, were the Coalition for New York’s Future at $3.6 million, Genting New York LLC at $3.5 million, and Queens Future, LLC at $3.2 million. Greater New York Hospital Association, Inc claimed the fourth spot at $3.1 million, followed by American Beverage Association (#5), Hotel Trades Council, AFL-CIO & Hotel Ass. of NYC, Inc Labor Management Coop. Trust Fund (#6), and United University Professions, Inc (#7). Rounding out the ten highest spenders list was Homeowners Ffe LLC at $2.3 million, Maplebear Inc D/B/A Instacart at $2.1 million, and Maddd Equities LLC at $1.8 million.

2025 Retained Lobbyists Ranked by Preliminary Compensation

The preliminary grand total of compensation for the ten most highly compensated retained lobbyists in 2025 reached $119.8 million, up $5.3 million from 2024. Brown & Weinraub Advisors, LLC remained in the highest compensation spot with $24.3 million in compensation, a $2.2 million increase from 2024. Kasirer LLC ranked second at $17.4 million, followed by Bolton-St. Johns, LLC, down from the number two spot in 2024, at $17.3 million. In fourth was Greenberg Traurig, LLP at $14.9 million, followed by Ostroff Associates, Inc (#5), Hinman Straub Advisors, LLC (#6), and The Parkside Group LLC (#7). Hollis Public Affairs, Inc ranked eighth at $7.4 million, followed by Pitta Bishop & Del Giorno LLC (#9) and Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies, LLC (#10) with $6.7 million in compensation.

2025 Clients Ranked by Preliminary Total Compensation to Retained Lobbyists

The three clients paying the highest compensation to retained lobbyists in 2025 saw a slight change when compared to 2024. Genting New York LLC remained in the first spot, having paid $3.5 million in compensation to seven different retained lobbyists, and Queens Future, LLC remained in the second spot with $2.0 million paid to 13 retained lobbyists. Maddd Equities LLC moved into the third spot with $1.8 million paid to five retained lobbyists, followed by TSG Coney Island Entertainment (#4), Multistate Associates LLC (#5), Trial Lawyers Association (NYS) (#6), Northwell Health, Inc (#7), and National Strategies, LLC (#8). Rounding out the top ten list was Bally’s Corporation (#9) and Cojo Strategies LLC (#10).

2025 Lobbying Firms by Number of Clients

The three lobbying firms with the greatest total number of clients saw no change from 2024. Brown & Weinraub Advisors, LLC held on to the top spot with 383 contractual clients and 422 beneficial clients. Bolton-St. Johns, LLC and Kasirer LLC maintained their number two and three spots respectively, with Bolton-St. Johns, LLC at 285 contractual clients and 292 beneficial clients and Kasirer LLC at 241 contractual clients and 246 beneficial clients. Greenberg Traurig, LLP held the fourth spot, followed by Ostroff Associates (#5), Hinman Straub Advisors, LLC (#6), and Pitta Bishop & Del Giorno LLC (#7). Constantinople & Vallone Consulting LLC landed in the eighth spot with 115 contractual clients and 115 beneficial clients, followed by The Parkside Group LLC (#9) and Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies, LLC (#10).

2025 Top State Bills, Subjects, and Parties Lobbied

Based upon the preliminary data, budget-related bills dominated the most lobbied in 2025, with Senate Bill 3003 and Assembly Bill 3003 claiming the number one and two spots, both of which focused on the Aid to Localities Budget. The third most lobbied bill was Assembly Bill 3007, which centered on implementing the state Health and Mental Hygiene Budget for the 2025-2026 state fiscal year. The top lobbied non-budget bills included S929, which provides for the protection of health information, and S1464 and A1749, which both enact the “packaging reduction and recycling infrastructure act.”

Leading lobbying subjects/topics appear to have remained unchanged in 2025 from 2023 and 2024, with Miscellaneous Business, Budget/Appropriations, and Health representing the top three. The most lobbied parties in 2025 also appear to have remained the same from 2024. The Executive Chamber/Office of the Governor held the top spot with 4,463 filings, followed by the NYS Senate Majority Program and Counsel Staff with 2,396 filings, and the NYS Assembly Majority Program and Counsel Staff with 2,142 filings.

About COELIG

Established by the 2022 Ethics Commission Reform Act and made effective in July 2022, the Commission’s charge is to foster public trust in government by ensuring compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws and regulations. It has jurisdiction over more than 330,000 officers and employees at state agencies and departments, including commissions, boards, state public benefit corporations, public authorities, SUNY, CUNY, and the statutory closely affiliated corporations; the four statewide elected officials and candidates for those offices; employees and members of the state Legislature and legislative candidates; and state and local lobbyists and their clients.

The Commission administers, enforces, and interprets New York’s ethics and lobbying laws by providing information, education, and guidance regarding ethics and lobbying laws; promoting compliance through audits, investigations, and enforcement proceedings; issuing formal and informal advisory opinions; and promulgating regulations implementing the laws under its jurisdiction.

The Commission promotes transparency by conducting its proceedings publicly to the fullest extent permitted by law and by making the financial and other disclosures filed by those subject to the Commission’s authority publicly available. These disclosures include, but are not limited to, annual financial disclosure statements filed by over 30,000 individuals, and millions of records contained in registration statements and activity and expense reports filed by lobbyists and their clients.