COELIG Reaches Settlements in Three Ethics Cases Resulting in $26...

The NYS Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government reached settlements in three ethics cases recently, resulting in $26,800 in penalties and salary relinquishments, Executive Director Sanford N. Berland announced today. The settlements will resolve matters relating to alleged violations of the Public Officers Law (POL). The Commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Division investigated these matters.

Admitted Violation of Code of Ethics

An employee of the NYS Office of Mental Health’s (OMH) Greater Binghamton Health Center (GBHC) admitted to violating the POL by falsifying time and attendance records and sign-in logs, as well as deleting surveillance video.

An investigation by the Commission found that the employee, who served as the Chief of Security at GBHC indicated on his timesheets from December 2024 to February 2025 that he arrived on time on numerous dates when he was, in fact, late. This amounted to approximately 11 hours of work time that was unaccounted for on the employee’s records. The employee also deleted video files that contained surveillance footage of his movements that had been compiled by the GBHC Human Resources Department in response to a COELIG subpoena.

To settle the violations, the employee agreed to pay a $6,500 penalty.

Engaging in Conduct that Gave the Impression of Improper Influence

A supervisor at the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) working in the Capital Region admitted to violating the POL by misusing their position to obtain gifts and unwarranted privileges from a subordinate employee and engaging in conduct that gave a reasonable basis for the impression that a person could improperly influence or unduly enjoy the supervisor’s favor.



An investigation by the Commission found that on several occasions, the supervisor accepted gifts from a subordinate employee, including a Michael Kors handbag, valued at approximately $200, and more than $2,200 in cash so the supervisor could buy a Louis Vuitton handbag and provide cash to her mother for a casino trip. The subordinate employee also made the supervisor breakfast and bought her lunch up to three times per week. The employee told the subordinate to keep their interactions confidential.



The supervisor was served with a Notice of Discipline by OPWDD and suspended without pay for a period of 15 weeks.



To settle the violations, the employee was demoted from a Grade 13 to a Grade 9 and received no back pay for the period in which they were suspended, resulting in $19,322 of lost pay. Additionally, the employee agreed never to seek promotion to a supervisory position within OPWDD. The Commission accepted the disciplinary penalties outlined in OPWDD's Stipulation of Settlement in full satisfaction of the POL violations.

Admitted Conflicts of Interest

An employee who acted as the Concessions and Exhibits Manager for the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets at the New York State Fair admitted to violating the POL by accepting and obtaining gifts and privileges from State Fair vendors.



An investigation by the Commission found that the employee accepted and obtained gifts and privileges from vendors that were shared with other Agriculture staff, including free food, alcohol, and other goods. Further, the employee regularly utilized a golf cart provided by a State Fair vendor.

To settle the violations, the employee agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty.

Investigations and Enforcement Activity

The Investigations and Enforcement Division manages complaints, referrals and self-initiated matters that make up its docket. As of January 31, the unit is handling 230 active cases, including 183 pending matters and 47 open investigations.

In 2025, the Commission’s investigations and enforcement staff had a total of 247 active cases (open and pending), and the Commission closed 126 matters. In that same year, COELIG settled five cases and issued 16 notices of allegation, referred to as “15-day letters,” to the affected subjects.