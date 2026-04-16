Maine DOE Update – April 17, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Implementation of Master Contractual Agreement Delayed Until the 2027-2028 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has reviewed feedback provided by the field during the second comment period for the revised master contractual agreement and determined that additional time is required before implementation. As such, the Maine DOE will continue to work with stakeholders from public and private schools to ensure the master contractual agreement is fully executed before the start of the 2027-2028 school year. | More

Celebrating Maine’s Early Childhood Professionals for 2026 Week of the Young Child

Established in 1971 by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the Week of the Young Child® highlights the importance of early childhood education and its foundational role in children’s success. This week also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the early care and education professionals who nurture and support children and families during this critical time of growth and development. | More

Celebrating Maine Outdoor Learning for National Environmental Education Week (April 20-24, 2026)

In celebration of National Environmental Education Week from April 20-24, 2026, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will feature local outdoor education stories on its social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) and in the Maine DOE Newsroom. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Under the Hood and Ahead of the Curve: Sanford Student Turns Auto Shop Experience into Academic Credit

At 8 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, just as first period is starting at Sanford High School (SHS), senior Lucas Barrow is already under the hood of a car at Black Bear Automotive in Springvale. He’ll work until 10:30 a.m., drive to Sanford Regional Technical Center (SRTC) for class, and then head back to the shop until 5 p.m. | More

Mount Abram Alternative Education Program Reengages Students Through Hands-On Learning

At Mount Abram High School (MSAD 58), a new approach to learning is helping students reconnect with school through experiential, student-centered practices. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine Educators Invited to Join Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks Launch Event

Maine administrators, educators, coaches, and community partners are invited to mark a major milestone in advancing teaching and learning statewide: the launch of the Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks, an initiative designed to turn vision into action for schools across Maine. The event will take place on May 19, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wells Conference Center at the University of Maine at Orono. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is hosting this event in collaboration with the University of Maine. | More

Limited Seats Available for Educators at No Cost for “Navigating Grief in the Classroom” Series

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sponsoring a limited number of seats for Maine educators to attend The Kita Center’s “Navigating Grief in the Classroom” series at no cost through the upcoming learning cohort, which begins on May 6, 2026, and ends on June 10. This series of weekly, virtual sessions equips educators, counselors, and school staff with the skills to support grieving students with dignity, connection, and emotional literacy. | More

Reminder: Registration Open for 2026 School Nurse Summer Institute

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is hosting its biennial School Nurse Summer Institute (SNSI) on July 28 and 29, 2026, at Sugarloaf Resort in Carrabassett Valley. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

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