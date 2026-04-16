ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has joined a coalition of 41 attorneys general in urging Congress to pass the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act. Xylazine, often referred to as “tranq,” is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer used for large animals, but it is also the top ingredient found in fentanyl powder, including fentanyl trafficked by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels. This bipartisan legislation would classify the drug as a federal controlled substance – ensuring law enforcement has the tools they need to protect communities and reduce overdose deaths.

“The distribution of illicit xylazine is making an already deadly opioid epidemic even more dangerous, and we must do all we can to save lives,” said Carr. “We have taken action to combat the overdose crisis in Georgia – taking down drug traffickers, securing more than one billion dollars for addiction and recovery, and removing fentanyl from our streets. Now, we’re urging our partners in Congress to pass this critical measure that will help to ensure we stay ahead of the threat and prevent any further devastation.”

In a letter sent to U.S. House and Senate leadership, Carr and his fellow attorneys general explain that the lack of information on xylazine’s development, distribution, and related deaths makes it difficult to stop the spread of the drug. By classifying xylazine as a federally controlled substance, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) would be better equipped to track the drug’s manufacturing, report on its prevalence and risks, and ultimately save lives.

Despite limited data, the DEA reported significant increases in xylazine-positive deaths. According to the CDC’s current State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS), xylazine was present in 12.2 percent of overdoses, a significant increase from 2019.

In March 2026, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act with strong bipartisan support, and the attorneys general are urging Congress to immediately pass this legislation.

Carr is joined in submitting this letter by the attorneys general of American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Find a copy of the letter here (PDF, 759.63 KB) .

Previous AG Actions Combating the Opioid Epidemic

Since creating Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit, Carr has worked with law enforcement in Richmond County to seize 15 lbs. of fentanyl – enough to kill 3.5 million Georgians or one-third of the state’s population. Last year, he launched a multi-agency operation known as Operation “Hold the Line,” to disrupt and dismantle the drug cartels and violent gangs, like Tren de Aragua, that are trafficking deadly and dangerous drugs in our communities.

Carr wrote to the U.S. Senate in support of the Halt Fentanyl Act – legislation to combat the dangerous lab-created fentanyl that is coming out of China – and he continues to lead a statewide Opioid Task Force that includes more than 300 public, private, and non-profit partners who are working together to save lives.

By joining several national settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies, Carr has been able to secure more than one billion dollars for our state and local governments to expand access to critical treatment, prevention, and recovery services.

Last year, Carr also issued an alert warning Georgians about the dangers of products containing 7-OH, an opioid-like substance that is flooding gas stations, vape shops, and convenience stores.