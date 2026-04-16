AIMBE Recognizes Leader in Cytometry and Biomedical Engineering: Daniel T. Chiu, Ph.D.

I was honored to attend the AIMBE Meeting celebrating Dr. Daniel Chiu’s induction. We look forward to welcoming AIMBE leadership to CYTO 2026 for a workshop on communicating science effectively.” — Jessica P. Houston, ISAC President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows—representing the top 2% of medical and biological engineers globally—continues to recognize groundbreaking contributions from across the scientific community, including leaders in cytometry.

This year, special recognition is given to Daniel T. Chiu, Professor at the University of Washington and an active member of the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry. He was recognized for developing nanomaterials that have transformed single-molecule detection—an achievement that speaks to his exceptional leadership and scientific impact.

As a member of the AIMBE Council of Societies, ISAC deeply values this partnership, which helps amplify our collective voice in advocating for sustained support of science and research.

Dr. Chiu’s pioneering work in analytical chemistry, nanotechnology, and single-cell analysis has significantly advanced the field of cytometry. His innovations in fluorescence imaging, microfluidics, and nanoscale tools have enabled deeper insights into cellular function, pushing the boundaries of biomedical research and precision measurement.

The International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry proudly celebrates Dr. Chiu’s achievement. His recognition by AIMBE underscores the vital role of cytometry in advancing science, engineering, and medicine worldwide.



About the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC)

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society with a mission to foster an inclusive, multidisciplinary, international community in the field of single-cell analysis. Focusing on flow and image cytometry, automated microscopy, and high-content screening, ISAC champions technological innovation and the development of professionals in these domains. With a vision centered on advancing cytometry, ISAC addresses key challenges in single-bioparticle analysis. As a collaborative hub, ISAC facilitates the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and educational opportunities, uniting academicians, industry professionals, researchers, and students. To discover more about ISAC’s contributions to the world of cytometry or to explore the benefits of membership, please visit www.isac-net.org.

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