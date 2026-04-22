Join the Leading Gathering for Cytometry Advancements: CYTO 2026 Convenes in West Palm Beach

We’re thrilled to welcome the global cytometry community to CYTO in West Palm Beach—showcasing science, collaboration, and innovation. Join us to connect, learn, and shape the future of cytometry.” — Jessica P. Houston, ISAC President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) proudly announces CYTO 2026, the 39th annual Congress, taking place June 6–10, 2026, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

This premier international conference serves as a focal point for groundbreaking discoveries and technological advancements across cytometry and related disciplines.

“We are thrilled to invite the global cytometry community to CYTO in beautiful West Palm Beach,” said Jessica P. Houston, President of ISAC. “This year’s meeting promises to showcase groundbreaking science, foster meaningful collaboration, and inspire innovation across our field. Whether you are a longtime member or joining us for the first time, CYTO will be an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and shape the future of cytometry. We look forward to welcoming you.”

Advanced registration pricing is currently available for a limited time and will end on May 6, offering attendees an opportunity to secure reduced rates ahead of the meeting.

A Global Hub for Cytometry Advancement

CYTO 2026 invites scientists, researchers, clinicians, and industry innovators from around the world to gather under the theme “Cytometry: The Next Wave.” The meeting will highlight emerging directions and transformative innovations driving the next generation of cytometry applications.

Hosted in West Palm Beach—a region known for its vibrant life sciences ecosystem, leading biomedical institutions, and collaborative spirit—CYTO 2026 offers an inspiring environment for scientific exchange and discovery.

The CYTO 2026 Experience

CYTO 2026 features a comprehensive and engaging program, including:

* Pre-conference courses:

- Fundamentals of Flow Cytometry

- Translational Flow Cytometry

* In-depth scientific tutorials and workshops

*Insightful plenary and joint sessions

* Interactive networking opportunities with global experts

Featured Sessions & Highlights

Attendees can look forward to an exceptional lineup of sessions, including:

* Hooke Lecture

Professor Sir David Klenerman, Royal Society GSK Professor of Molecular Medicine, University of Cambridge

* ICCS/ISAC Joint Plenary Session

Featuring Virginia Litwin, PhD; Prof. Dr. med. Wolfgang Kern; Jean Oak, MD, PhD; and Sa Wang, MD

* RMS/ISAC Joint Imaging and Spatial Biology Frontier

Featuring Prof. Dr. Anja Hauser and Prof. Steven Lee

* AAPS/ISAC Joint Translational & Biopharma Plenary

Featuring Matthew Linden, PhD; Brian Eliceiri, PhD; and William Tracy, PhD

Why Attend CYTO 2026

Participate in uncovering the latest developments shaping cytometry. Connect with leading experts and innovators from across the globe. Explore technologies and methodologies transforming research and clinical applications. Enhance your expertise through a diverse range of educational and collaborative opportunities.

“I am delighted to invite you to join us in West Palm Beach for the upcoming CYTO meeting,” said Jessica Homa, Executive Director of ISAC. “This gathering brings together a global community of scientists, innovators, and leaders to share breakthroughs, exchange ideas, and advance the field of cytometry. I encourage you to be part of this dynamic event—connect with colleagues, discover cutting-edge research, and help shape the future of our cytometry.”

Closing Reception

After several days of inspiring talks, engaging sessions, and meaningful connections, attendees are invited to the official CYTO 2026 Closing Reception at Drive Shack.

Transportation will be provided, with round-trip service available to and from the venue. Additional details will be shared with registered attendees. The reception can be added during conference registration.

About the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC)

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society with a mission to foster an inclusive, multidisciplinary, international community in the field of single-cell analysis. Focusing on flow and image cytometry, automated microscopy, and high-content screening, ISAC champions technological innovation and the development of professionals in these domains. With a vision centered on advancing cytometry, ISAC addresses key challenges in single-bioparticle analysis. As a collaborative hub, ISAC facilitates the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and educational opportunities, uniting academicians, industry professionals, researchers, and students. To discover more about ISAC’s contributions to the world of cytometry or to explore the benefits of membership, please visit www.isac-net.org.

For additional conference details and registration information, please visit:

https://www.cytoconference.org/

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