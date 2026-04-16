ADOT’s LED lighting project in Flagstaff supports Dark Skies

FLAGSTAFF – During International Dark Sky Week (April 13-20), the Arizona Department of Transportation is sharing plans for an upcoming highway lighting project in Flagstaff that supports roadway safety and the city's internationally recognized commitment to dark skies.

Developed in partnership with the community, including the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, the project set to start in May will install amber LED lights to replace more than 370 outdated high pressure sodium light fixtures in locations under ADOT’s jurisdiction. Results from ADOT test locations show amber LED lights effectively reduce impacts on the brightness of the night sky.

ADOT for decades has used fixtures and shields in Flagstaff and elsewhere to limit the upward projection of highway lighting.

“Preparing for this project involved collaboration with partners as our team developed and tested LED lighting that meets ADOT’s safety standards, especially for pedestrians and cyclists, while also supporting dark skies and astronomy in the area,” said ADOT Northcentral District Administrator Jeremy DeGeyter. “We appreciate that the city and dark skies supporters took part in the process.”

Locations where lighting will be converted to amber LED include all I-17 and I-40 interchanges in Flagstaff, including the large interchange connecting the two interstates. Lighting also will be switched along stretches of Milton Road and Route 66 (Santa Fe Boulevard) near and in the downtown Flagstaff area.

"This is a groundbreaking project that includes a first-time use of amber LED lighting on interstate-level highways here in the U.S.,” said Danielle Adams, Executive Director of the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition. “Our colleagues across the country are paying attention as Flagstaff continues its pioneering leadership in this area.”

Flagstaff, home to Lowell Observatory and the U.S. Naval Observatory, is recognized as the world’s first International Dark Sky City. Last year, the city received the Dark Sky Place of the Year award from DarkSky International.

“This project didn’t happen overnight,” said Chris Luginbuhl, Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition Board President. “Policymakers with Flagstaff and Coconino County, as well as observatory representatives and the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, have been in conversations with ADOT for many years to reach this solution. The result shows that there are ways to provide the visibility and safety needed on the roadways while preserving a star-filled sky. It really is a win-win.”

More information about ADOT’s roadway lighting project is available at azdot.gov/FlagstaffLightingProject.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.