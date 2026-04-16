Parking Payment System Changing at Hilo Courthouse

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announces a change to the parking payment system at Hale Kaulike, the Hilo Judiciary Complex at 777 Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

Beginning Friday, April 17, 2026, parking will transition from individual meters to a centralized pay station located inside the courthouse lobby. All existing parking meters in the lot will be covered and no longer in service.

The parking lot is operated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), which is implementing the new system.

Parking at Hale Kaulike will cost $1.00 per hour, with a minimum payment of $1.00. The pay station accepts dollar bills, quarters, and credit cards. No change will be given.

Court users and visitors are encouraged to follow these steps when using the new system:

Know your vehicle’s license plate number before entering the courthouse.

Enter payment at the pay station using cash or credit card.

Take the printed ticket and display it on the dashboard of your vehicle.

Instructions for using the pay station are posted in the parking lot.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary advises court users to allow additional time for parking as they become familiar with the new system.