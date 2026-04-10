Only Courts on Oʻahu Closed; Other Courts Remain Open

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary confirms that no additional court closures are planned today due to inclement weather.

As previously announced, all state courts and Judiciary operations on Oʻahu will be closed on Friday, April 10. Courts in Maui County, including Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi, on Hawaiʻi Island, and on Kauaʻi will remain open as scheduled.

All hearings and trials scheduled for Friday on Oʻahu will be rescheduled. In addition, by court order, the deadline for all court filings due Friday on Oʻahu has been extended until Monday, April 13. Courts on Oʻahu are expected to reopen on Monday, weather permitting.

Weather conditions will continue to be monitored, and any further updates will be announced if necessary.

The public is encouraged to visit the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website and monitor local media for additional updates and information.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as it prioritizes the safety of court users, employees, and the community.