Governor Kotek Issues Executive Order to Preserve Student Instructional Time

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek issued Executive Order 26-06 to protect and restore student instructional time in Oregon schools, taking action to prioritize academic outcomes and ensure every student has access to consistent, high-quality learning.

“Too many Oregon students are not getting the time in the classroom they need to succeed,” Governor Kotek said. “We cannot expect better outcomes if we continue to give our students less time to learn. This order makes clear: protecting and strengthening student instructional time is essential to improving student achievement and setting our kids up for long-term success.”

The executive order comes as some districts, facing budget constraints, have considered or implemented reduced student instructional time, moves that research shows can negatively impact student learning, particularly for students already facing disparities. According to Stand For Children, a national nonprofit based in Oregon, Oregon’s students receive much fewer instructional hours than students in all but a handful of other states.

By preserving and restoring student instructional time, the order aims to expand opportunities for academic growth while also supporting students’ social, emotional, and behavioral development.

“Reducing instructional time moves us in the wrong direction at a moment when students need more consistency, not less,” said Alison Tierney, parent of a child in the Beaverton School District. “Protecting and ultimately increasing classroom instructional time is critical to supporting families, reinforcing routines, and improving academic performance across our schools.”

“Oregon has historically set low standards for time in school with wide flexibility.” said Sarah Pope, Oregon Executive Director for Stand for Children. “The result is children not getting enough learning time. Preventing additional cuts to the calendar is a critical first step in getting students the time they deserve.”

Key Actions in the Executive Order:

Protects Student Instructional Time Levels: The order directs the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to request that the State Board of Education (SBE) immediately prioritize policies that prevent any further reductions in student instructional time due to budget or operational pressures.

The order directs the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to request that the State Board of Education (SBE) immediately prioritize policies that prevent any further reductions in student instructional time due to budget or operational pressures. Restores Lost Learning Time: School districts that have already reduced student instructional time for the 2025–26 or 2026–27 school years must submit plans within 90 days outlining how they will restore that time to at least 2024–25 levels by the start of the 2027–28 school year.

School districts that have already reduced student instructional time for the 2025–26 or 2026–27 school years must submit plans within 90 days outlining how they will restore that time to at least 2024–25 levels by the start of the 2027–28 school year. Ends Instructional Time Waivers: Effective immediately, ODE is prohibited from granting or renewing waivers that allow districts to fall below minimum hours of instructional time, except in cases of declared emergencies.

Effective immediately, ODE is prohibited from granting or renewing waivers that allow districts to fall below minimum hours of instructional time, except in cases of declared emergencies. Refocuses Time on Classroom Learning: The order calls for changes to state rules so that hours of instructional time reflect actual student-teacher engagement. This includes eliminating the practice of counting certain non-classroom activities, such as professional development and parent-teacher conferences, toward required hours of instructional time.

To ensure progress on increasing student instructional time is tracked, ODE will publish once a year the instructional time of Oregon’s school districts.

The executive order takes effect immediately and lasts for 180 days. Governor Kotek has directed ODE to engage with the SBE in the necessary rulemaking to ensure this student-centered reform is made permanent. An FAQ with additional information can be found by clicking here.

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