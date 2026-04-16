2026 Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards Announced

Individuals, organizations and projects that have made outstanding contributions to preserving Oregon’s heritage will receive Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards April 29 in Mt. Angel.

“The Award recipients are representative of efforts and activities that are exemplary and go above and beyond for an individual, organization, and project, serving as a model for heritage preservation work in Oregon,” said Katie Henry, Coordinator for the Oregon Heritage Commission. “This year we had several nominations focused on the work of documenting, preserving, and sharing a more complete story of Oregon’s history.”

2026 Oregon Heritage Excellence Award recipients are:

Oregon Historical Society’s The Yasui Family: An American Story for work spanning years of meticulous preservation, translation, and research culminating in an exhibition and accompanying programs, online resources, and curricula, offering unparalleled windows into the lives of Japanese immigrants and their families in the decades before and after mass incarceration in WWII.

for work spanning years of meticulous preservation, translation, and research culminating in an exhibition and accompanying programs, online resources, and curricula, offering unparalleled windows into the lives of Japanese immigrants and their families in the decades before and after mass incarceration in WWII. Kathleen Sligar for her outstanding contributions to statewide heritage preservation efforts demonstrating resourcefulness, selflessness, and her deep commitment to supporting and developing the statewide heritage preservation community through mentorship and service.

for her outstanding contributions to statewide heritage preservation efforts demonstrating resourcefulness, selflessness, and her deep commitment to supporting and developing the statewide heritage preservation community through mentorship and service. Mark Prairie Historical Society’s Mark Prairie Schoolhouse Restoration Project , a volunteer led project that took over 4 years and $1.2 million resulting in a restoration that honors the community’s past and authentically showcases the building’s architectural integrity.

, a volunteer led project that took over 4 years and $1.2 million resulting in a restoration that honors the community’s past and authentically showcases the building’s architectural integrity. Oregon Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway and Historical Marker Project for its grassroots collaboration that culminated in the dedication of a 41-mile stretch of Highway 35 from Government Camp to Hood River as the Oregon Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway and a state-sponsored historical marker telling the story of more than 430 Oregon Nisei who served in World War II, even as many of their families were incarcerated under Executive Order 9066.

for its grassroots collaboration that culminated in the dedication of a 41-mile stretch of Highway 35 from Government Camp to Hood River as the Oregon Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway and a state-sponsored historical marker telling the story of more than 430 Oregon Nisei who served in World War II, even as many of their families were incarcerated under Executive Order 9066. Paul Falsetto , a Portland architect with three decades of service, for his quality of rehabilitation work, depth of preservation knowledge, and exemplary dedication to the field of historic preservation in Oregon.

, a Portland architect with three decades of service, for his quality of rehabilitation work, depth of preservation knowledge, and exemplary dedication to the field of historic preservation in Oregon. The Japanese American Museum of Oregon’s Japanese American History in Oregon Traveling Trunks project for serving as a critical resource for educators with standards-aligned lessons, primary resources and artifacts, and biographies to bring this essential American story to life and fostering a deeper appreciation for the resilience and contributions of Japanese Americans.

for serving as a critical resource for educators with standards-aligned lessons, primary resources and artifacts, and biographies to bring this essential American story to life and fostering a deeper appreciation for the resilience and contributions of Japanese Americans. Tim Hills , lead Historian for McMenamin’s, for his dedication to uncovering history and his love of storytelling that made history a foundational pillar of McMenamins. His research and community partner collaboration has influenced the preservation, design, and use of historic buildings and has inspired a culture of appreciating and preserving the past.

, lead Historian for McMenamin’s, for his dedication to uncovering history and his love of storytelling that made history a foundational pillar of McMenamins. His research and community partner collaboration has influenced the preservation, design, and use of historic buildings and has inspired a culture of appreciating and preserving the past. Jim Proehl for his dedication to preserving and promoting the history of Bandon through his service to the Bandon Historical society in the forms of leadership, education, communication, collection care, fundraising, and beyond.

for his dedication to preserving and promoting the history of Bandon through his service to the Bandon Historical society in the forms of leadership, education, communication, collection care, fundraising, and beyond. Watershed Rock Opera project that went beyond traditional interpretation by transforming lived experience, cultural knowledge, and ecological insight into an original, multimedia rock opera.

project that went beyond traditional interpretation by transforming lived experience, cultural knowledge, and ecological insight into an original, multimedia rock opera. Rob McIntyre for his community centered approach and dedication to the preservation and restoration of Athena’s historic Gem Theater and Star Saloon ensuring it will continue to educate, entertain, and inspire for generations to come.

for his community centered approach and dedication to the preservation and restoration of Athena’s historic Gem Theater and Star Saloon ensuring it will continue to educate, entertain, and inspire for generations to come. Rainier Oregon Historical Museum for exemplifying the power of volunteerism, vision, and community dedication in the ten years of establishing their organization through partnerships and community outreach resulting in recent completion of a brand new museum building.

for exemplifying the power of volunteerism, vision, and community dedication in the ten years of establishing their organization through partnerships and community outreach resulting in recent completion of a brand new museum building. Paul Quarino (1942-2024) for his 44 years serving as steward and caretaker of Coos Bay’s Egyptian Theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer, ensuring that the magic of this 1925 organ – the only theater organ in Oregon in its original location – could be shared with future generations.

Award recipients will be honored and presented with their award on April 29, 7pm-9pm, at the Mt. Angel Festhalle, 500 Wilco Hwy NE, Mt Angel, OR 97362. The Awards Presentation and Dinner is part of the 2026 Oregon Heritage Conference events. Those wanting to attend the Awards event must purchase tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased here.

The physical awards presented to recipients are designed and created by Eastern Oregon artist, Alethea Brewer. This year’s awards artist selection process was done in partnership with Crossroads Carnegie Arts Center in Baker City.

In addition to the 12 recipients of a 2026 Oregon Heritage Excellence Award, the Oregon Heritage Commission will also be recognizing 12 Standout Heritage Volunteers from heritage organizations across the state and their critical contributions to heritage preservation efforts in Oregon. Learn more about this year’s Standout Heritage Volunteers by visiting www.oregonheritage.org.

Following the awards presentation on April 29, videos of the recipients will be available online at www.oregonheritage.org.

The Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards are a program of Oregon Heritage. Oregon Heritage is a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department that includes the State Historic Preservation Office and four State Commission/Committees: Oregon Heritage Commission, State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation, Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries, and Historic Advisory Review Committee.

For more information, contact Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.

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