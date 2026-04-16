CG Hunter Introduces the Hunter Collection: A Return to Green

Layered florals in sculptural vessels create a refined focal point, bringing texture, color, and balance to the heart of the home. A study in form and balance, sculpted boxwoods bring structure and quiet sophistication to any surface. Layered greenery brings warmth and quiet refinement, featuring the 9' olive garland and 30" olive wreath for a timeless, elevated welcome.

CG Hunter unveils the Hunter Collection, elevating outdoor spaces with ease and intention through UV-resistant boxwoods and lifelike botanicals.

We built CG Hunter on the belief that a home should feel grounded, beautiful, and enduring. As women, we design with empathy and intention, shaping spaces that hold meaning and lasting memories.” — Paula Senior, CGH Founder

BELLEVUE , WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- G Hunter, a leader in innovative, lifelike faux botanicals, introduces the Hunter Collection —a refined approach to elevating outdoor spaces with ease and intention. Featuring UV resistant boxwoods, realistic hydrangeas, botanical stems, and signature olive trees, the collection pairs designer level aesthetics with a low maintenance approach to living.A Refined Approach to Outdoor LivingThe Hunter Collection brings a considered, layered perspective to both indoor and outdoor spaces, balancing structure with softness through nature inspired forms. Crafted with durability and realism in mind, select pieces are made with UV resistant materials to preserve their beauty over time.The assortment is composed of architectural faux boxwoods, full bodied hydrangea arrangements, and signature olive trees, complemented by spring to summer wreaths , stem bouquets, and handcrafted stoneware vases. Together, these elements create a cohesive foundation for spaces that feel elevated, intentional, and enduring.AvailabilityThe Hunter Collection is now available at cghunter.com and through select retail partners.CG Hunter is a women owned, family driven home décor brand founded in the Pacific Northwest, specializing in luxury faux greenery and artisan inspired pieces. Rooted in thoughtful design and enduring quality, the brand is known for its commitment to realism and refined aesthetics, creating lifelike botanicals that bring natural beauty into the home. Each piece is intentionally crafted to feel both elevated and approachable, designed to enhance everyday living and remain relevant season after season.

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