CG Hunter Introduces the Hunter Collection: A Return to Green
Layered florals in sculptural vessels create a refined focal point, bringing texture, color, and balance to the heart of the home.
A study in form and balance, sculpted boxwoods bring structure and quiet sophistication to any surface.
CG Hunter unveils the Hunter Collection, elevating outdoor spaces with ease and intention through UV-resistant boxwoods and lifelike botanicals.
A Refined Approach to Outdoor Living
The Hunter Collection brings a considered, layered perspective to both indoor and outdoor spaces, balancing structure with softness through nature inspired forms. Crafted with durability and realism in mind, select pieces are made with UV resistant materials to preserve their beauty over time.
The assortment is composed of architectural faux boxwoods, full bodied hydrangea arrangements, and signature olive trees, complemented by spring to summer wreaths, stem bouquets, and handcrafted stoneware vases. Together, these elements create a cohesive foundation for spaces that feel elevated, intentional, and enduring.
Availability
The Hunter Collection is now available at cghunter.com and through select retail partners.
CG Hunter is a women owned, family driven home décor brand founded in the Pacific Northwest, specializing in luxury faux greenery and artisan inspired pieces. Rooted in thoughtful design and enduring quality, the brand is known for its commitment to realism and refined aesthetics, creating lifelike botanicals that bring natural beauty into the home. Each piece is intentionally crafted to feel both elevated and approachable, designed to enhance everyday living and remain relevant season after season.
Tara Steffen
CG Hunter
+1 425-658-7763 ext. 107
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