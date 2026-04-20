A PURPOSE-BUILT, ELITE MULTI-DOMAIN TRAINING, TESTING AND WARFIGHTER TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION FACILITY

QUITMAN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Bend Labs is a high-intensity training environment built for the full spectrum of modern defense training and warfighter technology innovation, with seamlessly integrated land, air, and water operations across 8,000 private acres on the Georgia-Florida border. After six months of active operations, Second Bend Labs (2BL) is pleased to formally announce the launch of its platform, bringing together privately owned operational terrain, a DoW-specification range complex, airstrip access, and COA-approved air operations within the Moody MOA, delivering the infrastructure, environment, and operational conditions that serious training and technology testing demand. Through technology currently in development, 2BL will be able to collect real-time brain activity and physiological data to measurably enhance human performance."Second Bend Labs was purpose-designed for one mission: to deliver the most operationally relevant training and testing environment in the country," said Sam Kellett Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Second Bend Labs. "Asymmetric warfare is rapidly changing the battlefield globally and our goal at Second Bend Labs is to increase our warfighters’ lethality, human performance, survivability, and their ability to recover during these challenging times. Our ecosystem is where innovative technology meets operational reality: a truly integrated multi-domain environment where teams and companies can train, test, and evaluate in mission-relevant conditions that prepare them for deployment. From our accommodations to the operational depth of our facilities to our next-gen human performance technology in development that will measure brain activity and vitals in real-time, every decision flows from my mission: the warfighter deserves every possible advantage.”From world-class ranges designed by operators featuring pneumatic steel target systems to 400,000 acres of operational airspace, 2BL brings together defense technology companies, special operations forces, law enforcement, and government agencies across varied topography and waterways that authentically recreate the complexity of real-world combat environments.Teams and organizations have direct access to COA-approved air operations, a dynamic DoW-specification range complex, a 3,000 square foot hangar with adjacent 20-foot launch pad, and dedicated briefing rooms, all within an operationally relevant environment. Extending the platform's multi-domain capability, four bodies of water and five miles of private river frontage support full-spectrum waterborne operations and uncrewed maritime systems testing, evaluation, and training. Supporting it all, on-site accommodations for 45 personnel in private guest home lodging, chef-supported meals, a 2,000 square foot gym, and 3,000 square feet of team bonding spaces ensure seamless support for stand-down time and extended rotations."You need to train the way you fight in realistic mission environments, and that is exactly what Second Bend Labs delivers," said Stu Booker, President, Unmanned and Autonomous Systems of Excellence, Second Bend Labs. "As a former Combat Controller, there was no margin for error. The mission, air support, ground operations, and technology all had to work together. Our clients, whether they are testing new technology, developing new tactics, or sharpening existing skills, are doing it in conditions that reflect the complexity of the environments they will actually fight in. Our training environment is a critical advantage.”“Our ranges were not designed to measure performance. They were designed to build it,” said Rusty Youngblood, Vice President of Operations, Second Bend Labs and former Tier One Operator. “From pistol and carbine through precision rifle systems out to 550 meters, with a shooting tower and world-class pneumatic steel target systems across known and unknown distances, every element is purpose-built to put shooters in dynamic, high-pressure scenarios that demand decision-making, movement, and accuracy under realistic conditions. We are here for SWAT teams, law enforcement officers, military units, and agencies that know competence under pressure is forged through high-intensity repetition in conditions that reflect the complexity of the situations they will face. We are also developing what will be a best-in-class counter-UAS environment course. Human performance, weaponized.”Designed for the full spectrum of modern defense and public safety missions, 2BL provides the environments, infrastructure, and operational conditions that elite training and technology testing demand, with everything a team needs on site. Supporting advanced UAS and counter-UAS testing and training, tactical ground operations, maritime scenarios, and research, development, testing, and evaluation, 2BL’s integrated multi-domain capability and COA-approved airspace access make it one of a small number of elite platforms in the United States capable of supporting operations at this scale.###Second Bend Labs is an elite multi-domain training, testing, and warfighter technology innovation facility on 8,000 acres located on the Georgia-Florida border. The purpose-built facility offers direct access to 400,000 acres within the Moody MOA with COA-approved air operations, a dynamic DoD-specification range complex, airstrip access, and integrated UAS and counter-UAS capabilities, delivering full-spectrum training across seamlessly integrated land, air, and water environments. For more information, visit secondbendlabs.com.

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