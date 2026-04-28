AWARE WINS BEST BIOMETRIC HEARABLES PLATFORM DEVELOPER 2026 & GHP CONTINUOUS NEURAL MONITORING INNOVATION AWARD 2026

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dual Recognition from the GHP Biotechnology and Lifesciences Awards Highlights Aware's Leadership in Transforming the Ear into a Platform for Health and Human PerformanceAware Custom Biometric Wearables (Aware CBW) today announced that the company has been recognized in the GHP Biotechnology and Lifesciences Awards 2026, receiving two distinctions: Best Biometric Hearables Platform Developer 2026 and the GHP Continuous Neural Monitoring Innovation Award 2026. The recognition reflects Aware's category-defining work transforming the ear into a platform for health and human performance. Powered by the company's patented, FDA-cleared 3D Ear Scanner and AI that continuously learns from its proprietary ear scan database, Aware's platform delivers custom fit hearing protection, continuous multimodal biometric monitoring, and a roadmap to precision therapeutics."Tech that fits is the only way to build tech that performs, and these awards validate the years of work it took to prove that at scale," said Sam Kellett Jr., CEO and Founder of Aware CBW. "Fit is won at the second bend of the ear canal, and we are the only company with the technology that reaches it and has the unique capability to capture the ear in its natural state. By placing custom-shaped dry electrode sensors against the conductive skin at the second bend, we are opening new avenues for real-time brain data. The brain is the new frontier in health and human performance, and our Hearable V2, currently in development, will enable precision therapeutics for drug titration alongside pharmacological companion diagnostics and non-pharmacological therapies, all within a device you wear in daily life.""Continuous neural monitoring under real-world stress has long been considered the holy grail of biometric science, and these awards reinforce that we are moving the field forward," said Dr. Robert Matthews, Chief Technology Officer of Aware CBW. "Our independent validation in the Journal of Neural Engineering, alongside collaborators at Emory Brain Health Center and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, demonstrated that medical-grade in-ear EEG and machine learning supported seizure detection are achievable in ambulatory conditions. With Hearable V2, we are integrating EEG, PPG, ECG, core temperature, bioimpedance, and oxygen saturation into a single deep-in-canal platform, unlocking an entirely new layer of AI-driven insight into how the brain and body actually perform in everyday life."Aware's platform spans the FDA-cleared eFit 3D Ear Scanner, custom hearing protection trusted by elite operators and integrated with leading communications systems, and the Aware Hearable V2, an in-ear biometric device in development that captures neurological and physiological signals in stress-contextual conditions. Aware received a $7.5M program increase in the U.S. Army FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Act, advancing next generation hearing protection, communications, and biometric sensing for U.S. warfighters. Aware Defense leads program execution, delivering end-to-end support for Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier and the U.S. Army, including unit-level fielding, integration support, and performance feedback."For the warfighter, this recognition is more than an accolade. It is validation of a mission we take seriously every single day," said Stu Booker, Chief Operating Officer of Aware Defense, retired Air Force Lt Col and Combat Controller. "Our operators serve in the loudest, most unforgiving environments on earth, where hearing protection only protects if it actually fits, and where situational awareness can be the difference between mission success and tragedy. The work we are advancing in continuous neural monitoring, blast exposure classification, and source separation is built to that exact standard. These awards remind us why we started: to protect the warfighter, and to give those who serve the technology they deserve."Aware CBW's official winner page can be viewed here: https://ghpnews.digital/winners/aware-custom-biometric-wearables/ GHP Biotechnology and Lifesciences Awards 2026 winners: https://ghpnews.digital/ghp-announces-the-winners-of-the-biotechnology-lifesciences-awards-2026/ ###Aware Custom Biometric Wearables is a U.S. based leader in advanced in-ear technology, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with its hearable lab in San Diego, CA. Aware is redefining the ear as a platform for health and human performance. Powered by patented 3D Ear Scanner technology, Aware delivers custom-fit devices that enable superior hearing protection, continuous biometric monitoring, and enhanced sensory capabilities. Aware's solutions capture medical-grade data to power AI-driven insights and precision therapeutics, combining protection and performance with breakthrough potential in human optimization. To learn more, visit www.awarecbw.com

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