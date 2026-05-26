Combat Control Foundation Appoints Sam Kellett Jr. to Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

MARY ESTHER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Extensive Business Acumen and Dedicated Advocacy, Kellett Joins CCF Leadership to Support Organizational Growth and Expand Support for Combat Controllers and Their FamiliesThe Combat Control Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is First There in providing support to U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Combat Controllers, their families, Gold Star families and the broader Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) community, today announced the appointment of Sam Kellett Jr. to its Board of Directors. Kellett, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Second Bend Labs and Aware Defense, joins the board following two years of active engagement with the Foundation’s mission, bringing a proven track record of mobilizing resources, expanding corporate partnerships, and raising awareness for Special Tactics operators.Kellett’s relationship with the Combat Control Foundation is defined by strategic advocacy and impactful execution. Over the past two years, he has served as a key civilian advocate, hosting prominent events and securing vital corporate sponsorships."Sam Kellett Jr. brings a level of strategic vision and operational leadership to our Board of Directors," said Andrea Dellinger, Executive Director of the Combat Control Foundation. "He has demonstrated a commitment to our mission, transforming his fundraising efforts into successful initiatives. His appointment to the board will strengthen our ability to scale operations, enhance donor engagement, and ensure we continue to deliver comprehensive support to our Combat Controllers, their families, our Gold Star families and the broader AFSPECWAR community.""I am deeply honored to join the board of the Combat Control Foundation and humbled by the trust this community has placed in me," said Sam Kellett Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Second Bend Labs and Aware Defense. "Combat Controllers are the tip of the spear and the most elite special tactics operators in the world. What they carry home from that service, the physical toll, the invisible wounds, the weight their families share, deserves more than gratitude. It demands action. It is my personal mission to rally the civilian community that I know is ready to stand behind these warriors in a real and lasting way, and joining this board is my commitment to making sure that support grows exponentially. I want every American to understand who these warriors are. This is not a title. It is a responsibility I take personally, and I intend to honor it every single day."The Combat Control Foundation operates on a "First There" model to provide comprehensive support centered on four core pillars: Resiliency, Wellness, Education, and Heritage. The foundation's name and mission directly mirror the official operational motto of U.S. Air Force Combat Controllers: "First There." This motto underscores the unique capability of Combat Controllers, who are routinely deployed into hostile, unmapped, or compromised environments ahead of main joint forces to secure drop zones, establish airfields, and control critical airspace.Since its inception in 2021, the Foundation has delivered more than $1,253,000 in direct program support, serving more than 4,700 Air Force Special Warfare operators and their families. Kellett’s appointment aligns with CCF’s strategic goal of integrating accomplished business executives into its leadership structure to drive long-term organizational capacity.Kellett joins a robust governance team designed to balance tactical insight with corporate excellence. The CCF Board of Directors comprises a dedicated group of retired Combat Controllers, industry executives, and legal and financial professionals. By combining firsthand operational knowledge of the Special Warfare community with corporate leadership, the board ensures absolute transparency, strategic growth, and the capability to address complex funding gaps that government programs cannot fully cover.“Throughout my career as a Combat Controller, I served alongside men who executed some of our nation's most critical operations,” said Michael Lamonica, Vice President of the Combat Control Foundation and retired Chief Master Sergeant, USAF Combat Controller. “Sam has built a robust support structure around this community by listening to the needs of our operators and leading with professionalism. Adding his executive experience and network to our board ensures that the Combat Control Foundation is well-positioned to expand its reach and maximize its impact for the community we serve.”###Combat Control Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves all generations of U.S. Air Force Combat Controllers, their families, Gold Star families and the broader military special operations community. Through their "First There" programs, they focus on initiatives that provide crucial support to those who've served in some of the military's most demanding roles. For more information, visit: CombatControlFoundation.org

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