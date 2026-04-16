DigitalGlue Challenges AI Fatigue at NAB Show 2026 with creative.space Platform, Creative Operating System for Video

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Replace the Frankenstack of SaaS subscriptions and turn time saved into measurable creative output

MONARCH BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the media industry faces a surge of disconnected tools and “AI for everything,” DigitalGlue is taking a different approach at the NAB Show 2026 in booth N 3152. The company will showcase the creative.space Platform, introducing creative.space Intelligence (CSI) for the first time alongside its established creative.space Storage solution. Together, they form a unified creative operating system designed to replace the fragmented workflow tools that slow down video teams.Instead of adding another subscription to manage, creative.space delivers what DigitalGlue calls Outcome as a Service. It replaces the mix of tools most teams rely on with one system that handles storage, collaboration, and AI-powered insight in a single workflow, helping teams reduce software spend, eliminate duplicate storage, and turn unused footage into usable creative assets.“Creative teams are buried under tools that do not work together,” said Tim Anderson, CEO/CTO at DigitalGlue. “creative.space removes that complexity. With creative.space Intelligence, we are making content not just accessible, but actually usable in a way that fits how teams already work.”creative.space Storage serves as the foundation of the platform and is already used by video teams who want a more streamlined way to manage their media.Say goodbye to juggling separate tools for storage, asset management, review and approval, remote editing, and file transfer. creative.space Storage becomes your one source of truth and is built around a simple idea: cancel the clutter, keep the flow.With creative.space Storage, teams can:● Store media once and eliminate duplicate copies across drives and cloud● Edit locally or remotely without setting up separate systems● Review and approve content without exporting, uploading, or relinking● Transfer files without paying for third-party services● Keep every collaborator working from the same, up-to-date mediaThis allows teams to collapse their Frankenstack of tools, cancel overlapping subscriptions, and remove the manual work of managing files across multiple systems.Making its debut at NAB Show 2026, creative.space Intelligence addresses one of the biggest challenges in video production: teams have more footage than they can realistically use because finding anything inside it takes too much time.CSI automatically analyzes footage and turns everything inside it into searchable, organized information. Instead of scrubbing through timelines or relying on memory, teams can simply ask for what they need using natural language and get instant results.Users can search for a person, a quote, a topic, a logo, or even a type of moment, and CSI will return exact matches across entire media libraries in seconds.Unlike traditional AI tools that require technical prompting or training, CSI is designed to understand how creative teams naturally think and speak. It provides a conversational interface on top of its video analysis, so users can interact with their content the same way they would brief an editor or producer.There is no need for manual tagging, spreadsheets, or rigid file naming systems. CSI transforms disorganized media into structured, searchable content, turning what was once “dark data” into accessible, reusable creative material.Beyond search, CSI acts as an iteration engine. It can automatically generate rough cuts, stringouts, and alternate versions of content, helping editors reach a first draft with less manual assembly. It also provides AI-driven feedback and second opinions, allowing teams to evaluate and refine content before presenting it to stakeholders.CSI expands who can participate in the creative process. Producers, marketers, and other non-editors can work directly with footage, identify usable moments, and prepare selects without waiting on editors to organize or pre-process content.The result is a more efficient and collaborative workflow where less time is spent searching, organizing, and transferring files, and more time is spent shaping and delivering content.The creative.space Platform is built to improve outcomes, not just workflows. Returning one hour per day increases productivity by 12.5%. Across a team of ten, that amounts to more than 2,600 additional hours of creative output per year.NAB Show attendees can see the creative.space Platform in action and schedule a live demo at booth N3152.creative.space Storage is available today. CSI is currently in beta and is being introduced to customers, with broader availability planned following NAB Show 2026.Click here to view creative.space videos.About creative.spacecreative.space, powered by DigitalGlue, is a creative operating system for your content. It combines storage, collaboration, and AI-powered media intelligence into one unified platform designed to simplify workflows and help teams create, manage, and deliver content more efficiently. For further information: www.digitalglue.com and creative.spaceCompany Contact: Christina Kennedy christina.kennedy@digitalglue.comPress Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener Harriet@desertmoon.tv

creative.space NAB Show 2026 Showcase

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