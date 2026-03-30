DigitalGlue Ends Post-Production Tax: creative.space Intelligence Unifies On-Premise Storage with Forensic AI - NAB 2026

DigitalGlue's creative.space intelligence DigitalGlue logo

MONARCH BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalGlue , creator of the creative.space on-premise managed storage platform, today revealed plans to launch creative.space Intelligence (CSI) at NAB 2026 (Booth N3152). CSI is a first-of-its-kind Managed Creative Operating System designed to solve the dual crisis of physics and cognition currently facing the professional video market.The Problem: The Data Flood & The Post-Production TaxAs global archives are set to reach 174 exabytes, media organizations are hitting a wall. This crisis is two-fold:• Physical: Video files are becoming too massive. Traditional cloud storage introduces latency and punitive egress costs - a "Cloud Tax" that breaks production budgets and makes large files too "heavy" to move.• Cognitive: Production houses are drowning in Dark Data - unsearchable, untrackable footage. Highly paid creative professionals currently lose up to 25% of their work week acting as librarians, forced to manually log and search media because current tools lack narrative intuition.The Solution: Unifying the "Body" and the "Brain"DigitalGlue solves this by unifying high-performance, on-premise hardware (The Body) with a forensic AI engine (The Brain) into a single ecosystem.At the center of this system is a content-addressable identity system that categorizes media into Core Assets (the underlying DNA of the footage) and Versions (proxies, high-res masters, web exports). Instead of fighting physics by pushing petabytes of video into a slow cloud, CSI brings the Intelligence directly to the source. This creates Data Gravity, where the platform analyzes media exactly where it sits, eliminating costly migrations and instantly linking every Version back to its Core Asset.The Intelligence: Building Contextual WisdomWhile most industry AI remains "context-blind," DigitalGlue is establishing a new standard for creative operations."Most AI tools just point out objects in a video (a car, a person, a tree). creative.space Intelligence (CSI) does something much more valuable: it tells you why your video matters, how it makes the audience feel, and how to repeat that success."Because CSI understands the Core Asset, it generates Contextual Wisdom. It reveals the hidden architecture of successful content, automates the path to delivery, and serves as an indispensable co-creator by mapping narrative beats, simulating audience pulse, and predicting reception before a single dollar is spent on distribution.The 7 Pillars of the CSI EcosystemAt NAB 2026, DigitalGlue will demonstrate how CSI wraps an unmatched AI engine in the workflow primitives that modern studios require:1. The Vault (Universal Asset Library): Replaces folder-based browsing with Agent-driven ingestion and CSI ID fingerprinting for instant duplicate detection and version tracking.2. The Oracle (Semantic Multimodal Search): Natural language search that understands emotion and mood (e.g., "Find high-energy celebration moments").3. Consensus (Review & Approval): An agentic review experience that summarizes massive feedback threads into actionable change requests and uses "Annotation-to-Action" to generate edit commands.4. Launch (Distribution Hub): Automated multi-platform publishing with AI-driven compliance checks for duration, aspect ratio, and content warnings.5. The Crew (AI Agent Workforce): Autonomous agents - The Librarian, The Researcher, and The Compliance Officer - that work 24/7 to catalog and protect assets.6. Nerve Center (Intelligence Dashboard): Real-time analytics on asset utilization, content velocity, and storage cost intelligence.7. The Bridge (Integration Ecosystem): You don't have to copy your media assets to work with them. CSI plugs into your existing creative.space, local, and cloud storage.Previewing CSI StudioDigitalGlue will also offer a sneak peek at CSI Studio, a unified generative production environment. Designed to bridge the gap between pre-production logic and post-production assets, CSI Studio allows creators to move from a logline to a fully visualized animatic in a single session, utilizing "Character Lock" and automated script breakdowns to reclaim hours of manual labor.Protecting Creative Capital“Your most valuable engine of innovation is not your camera or your software; it is your Creative Capital - the finite, non-renewable resource of your team’s time and focus,” says Tim Anderson, CEO of DigitalGlue. “By fusing our Intelligence layer directly to the storage, we eliminate the 'post-production tax.' We are not just selling a box; we are providing guaranteed outcomes - Outcome-as-a-Service (OaaS). We’ve architected CSI to be the central nervous system for the modern media company.”Experience the Future at Booth N3152Visitors to NAB 2026 can see live demos of CSI and the Neuro-Seismograph, which visualizes tension and engagement in real-time. Experience how DigitalGlue turns trapped data into creative capital.About DigitalGlueFor over two decades, DigitalGlue has been the ally of video professionals, guiding them through the balance of technological advancement and operational efficiency. From acquisition through distribution, DigitalGlue is a technology partner providing solutions tailored to the modern media landscape.For further information: www.digitalglue.com and creative.spaceCompany Contact: Christina Kennedy christina.kennedy@digitalglue.comPress Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener Harriet@desertmoon.tv

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