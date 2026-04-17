Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) Innovation Debut

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aerospace Machining & Assembly Inc. announces the debut of an advanced, purpose-built VERTREP cargo delivery platform engineered to enhance operational safety and efficiency across Naval, military, and commercial applications.Developed in partnership with leading industry partners and a team possessing over 80 years of commercial aviation experience, this initiative represents a significant advancement in modernizing vertical transport capabilities.Our platform incorporates state-of-the-art, corrosion-resistant materials and autonomous systems, providing increased durability, optimized performance, and versatile functionality tailored to demanding cargo transport requirements. The development process emphasizes sustainability and reliability, ensuring the solution meets the evolving needs of military and commercial operations into the foreseeable future.“This innovation demonstrates our dedication to providing personnel with critical resources for maritime operations,” said Bill Boyer Jr, CEO & Founder of Aerospace Machining & Assembly Inc. "Our platform was designed to facilitate vertical ship-to-ship replenishment for naval operations, offering significant improvements in safety and cost efficiency."Although developed initially for Naval applications, we have also identified numerous commercial uses for transporting commodities, particularly in regions with limited aircraft operations such as the Hawaiian Islands.”For more information:Bill Boyerbboyer.amai@gmail.comMichael Greenmike.green@amaisolutions.com

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