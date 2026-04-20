Technomic Introduces Ignite AI Edge to Transform Market Intelligence With Advanced AI Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic, the leading foodservice research and consulting firm, today announced Ignite AI Edge, a groundbreaking suite of intelligence solutions that transforms how foodservice professionals access critical market insights. This innovative offering combines Technomic's most powerful research tool, Ignite, with cutting-edge generative AI technology, delivering unprecedented value and accessibility to chain operators, multiunit decision-makers, foodservice suppliers and manufacturers, and other foodservice professionals.“Ignite AI Edge changes the game," said Patrick Noone, president, Technomic. “We've eliminated the complexity that has limited access to comprehensive market intelligence. Now, foodservice professionals can leverage the same powerful insights that drive strategic decisions at the industry's most successful organizations in a fraction of the time, from a single source.”Ignite AI Edge offers flexible options to access important industry intelligence, providing complete visibility into industry forecasting, competitor performance, customer targeting, menu trends, consumer preferences and market dynamics, including chain- and market-level forecasting. Ignite AI Edge maximizes ROI and eliminates the need to choose between critical data sources.The platform’s enhanced generative AI capabilities transform data into action. Query complex datasets using natural language, generate custom analyses instantly and uncover customer insights that drive innovation, pricing strategy and market positioning.Ignite AI Edge is available now. Contact Technomic for more information.

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