$43M for Water Infrastructure Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $43 million to help communities statewide afford water and sewer infrastructure improvement projects. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and State and federal grants that empower local governments to advance crucial upgrades — such as replacing lead service lines, treating harmful emerging contaminants and modernizing aging systems — without passing high costs on to local ratepayers. These investments protect public health and the environment, reduce future risks and support good-paying jobs.

“This funding means communities don’t have to choose between clean water and affordable rates,” Governor Hochul said. “Stronger infrastructure, safer water, lower costs — that’s our commitment to New Yorkers.”

EFC’s Board approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants through New York’s premier water infrastructure investment programs that help communities avoid costly rate increases. Board approval is a milestone in the funding process and allows communities to enter into agreements and access these funds for their projects.

Funding is provided through:

The Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds: A mix of State and federal dollars that delivers over $1 billion in low-cost financing and grants annually to New York communities.

Governor Hochul’s Lead Infrastructure Forgiveness and Transformation grants: Loan forgiveness grants to help communities pay for lead service line replacement by covering costs not fully paid for by federal grants. The Board approved this grant for a project in the City of Utica.

The State’s Water Infrastructure Improvement Grants: Proven vehicles for affordability that have saved over $7.2 billion for ratepayers statewide since 2015.

Combining federal and State funding ensures every dollar goes further in modernizing aging infrastructure across the state, protecting public health and the environment. Fully funded State Revolving Funds are necessary for New York to meet the ongoing need for communities to affordably repair, rehabilitate and modernize aging infrastructure in the future.

Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said,“The State Revolving Funds and New York’s grant programs make critical water and sewer projects financially achievable for communities across the State. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued leadership and commitment to water infrastructure, EFC is reducing upfront costs and supporting long-term affordability of capital projects to help local governments move forward with necessary system upgrades while maintaining manageable water and sewer rates for residents.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul is delivering clean water across the state through our ongoing support for our valued government partners like the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. This latest round of $43 million in grants and low-cost financing assists government partners with critically important water infrastructure upgrades, lead line replacements, and other efforts to remove harmful contaminants. New York is making record investments in clean water to create healthy and sustainable communities, enhance water quality and protect our world class environmental resources.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “These resources demonstrate Governor Hochul’s continuing efforts to provide our communities with modern infrastructure that delivers safe and accessible drinking water. Working with our State partners and local governments, the Department of Health’s Bureau of Water Supply Protection is a key part of the team that provides municipalities with funding for lead service line replacement and assists local water systems in assessing and prioritizing their operational and maintenance needs.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “New York State continues to invest in upgrading critical water systems to ensure high water quality to make a difference in public health now and for future generations. Governor Hochul’s $43 million commitment to upgrading water and sewer infrastructure systems will help municipalities reduce water pollution, strengthen resiliency, combat climate change and help create environmentally and economically sustainable communities around New York State.”

Funding was approved for projects in the following regions:

Finger Lakes

Town of Parma – $3.4 million in State grant and low-cost financing for the formation of Water Improvement Benefit Area No. 1, including the installation of approximately 30,000 linear feet of watermains, valves, hydrants, and appurtenances.

– $3.4 million in State grant and low-cost financing for the formation of Water Improvement Benefit Area No. 1, including the installation of approximately 30,000 linear feet of watermains, valves, hydrants, and appurtenances. Town of Sheldon – $2.6 million in State and federal grants and low-cost financing for the replacement of approximately 6,500 linear feet of watermains, hydrants, valves, and appurtenances along Route 98, Route 20A, and School Street, and the replacement of a well pump house.

– $2.6 million in State and federal grants and low-cost financing for the replacement of approximately 6,500 linear feet of watermains, hydrants, valves, and appurtenances along Route 98, Route 20A, and School Street, and the replacement of a well pump house. Town of Stafford –$318,000 State grant for the formation of Water District No. 14, including installation of approximately 2,500 linear feet of watermains and appurtenances including hydrants, valves, and service meters.

Long Island

Greenlawn Water District – $3.2 million federal grant for the installation of four granular activated carbon pressure vessels to remove PFAS, PFOS, and other volatile organic compounds from Well Nos. 10 and 15.

Mohawk Valley

Upper Mohawk Valley Regional Water Finance Authority – federal grant, interest-free financing, and a State loan forgiveness grant for a $12.7 million project to replace 1,388 lead service lines in the City of Utica.

– federal grant, interest-free financing, and a State loan forgiveness grant for a $12.7 million project to replace 1,388 lead service lines in the City of Utica. Town of Vernon – $2.2 million State grant for the construction of a pump house, a 154,000-gallon elevated storage tank, and approximately 33,000 linear feet of watermains and related appurtenances to extend public water to 178 properties for the new Vernon Center Water District.

North Country

Village of Castorland – $549,000 State grant for the construction of a 150,000-gallon storage tank, installation of system communications improvements, and installation of emergency backup power supply at the water treatment plant.

– $549,000 State grant for the construction of a 150,000-gallon storage tank, installation of system communications improvements, and installation of emergency backup power supply at the water treatment plant. St. Regis Mohawk Tribe– $9.9 million State grant to replace the wastewater treatment plant.

Western New York

Town of Friendship – $8.3 million in State grant and interest-free financing for the installation of standby power facilities for Well Nos. 4 and 5, the development of a new groundwater supply facility, and blending of water supplies.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said, “These water infrastructure projects will create jobs and support communities across New York, from the Finger Lakes to Long Island. Access to clean drinking water and safe modern sewer infrastructure is fundamental to public health and boosting economic growth. I am proud to have secured millions in federal funding through the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds so New York communities can upgrade their water infrastructure systems. I will always fight to keep New York’s drinking water clean, sewer infrastructure strong, and our communities safe and healthy.”

Town of Sheldon Supervisor Brian Becker said, “We are thrilled to receive this $2.6 million funding package from Governor Hochul’s office. These funds will allow Sheldon to modernize our Varysburg water system and replace our aging well pump house, ensuring clean and reliable water for our families. It’s a major win for our town’s health and safety and most importantly, will help us sleep at night!”

Town of Parma Supervisor David Ciufo said, “The Town of Parma would like to offer a huge 'Thank You' for the $3.4 million in financial assistance to bring public water to our residents. This project puts Parma at over 90% of our residents on public water. The support from the State of New York is greatly appreciated.”

Nation-Leading Investments in Water Infrastructure

New York State continues to increase its historic investments in water infrastructure. Governor Hochul set the national standard with a transformational $3.75 billion water infrastructure investment plan, which would bring total clean water investments to $10 billion since 2017.

EFC is currently accepting applications for $5.5 million in grants through the Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grant and SECURE cybersecurity grant programs. Municipalities and eligible entities can find more information and apply on EFC’s website. The Community Assistance Teams are available to provide one-on-one consultations to help municipalities understand funding options and prepare strong applications.

New Yorkers can track projects benefiting from EFC’s investments using the interactive project impact dashboard.