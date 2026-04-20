Creating More Accessible Open Spaces

Governor Kathy Hochul today kicked off Earth Week in New York State by launching the “These Lands Are For Everyone” accessibility and inclusivity initiative with the first two major outdoor recreational infrastructure investments helping connect more New Yorkers of all abilities with the environment. With $10.8 million in new funding from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, “These Lands Are For Everyone” is advancing a pair of inclusive, accessible Western New York-based environmental projects to build on Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts helping all New Yorkers thrive independently with dignity and opportunity.

“Our communities are stronger and healthier when we break down barriers together and expand access for everyone,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to announce these two wonderful projects in Western New York as part of the launch of the ‘These Lands Are for Everyone’ initiative to create immersive and welcoming destinations for all and where everyone is supported with dignity.

To ensure New York’s open spaces are accessible and inclusive, Governor Hochul created the “These Lands Are For Everyone” initiative in the 2026 State of the State agenda to be led by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to expand access to state lands for all New Yorkers. These Lands Are For Everyone will invest in inclusive, sensory friendly and accessible experiences, including tactile exhibits, sensory trails and inclusive nature centers, ensuring all children and adults can enjoy New York’s natural treasures. These investments will remove barriers and accommodate sensory and mobility needs so that neurodiverse and people with disabilities can benefit from the State’s treasured natural spaces.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Since taking office, Governor Hochul has advanced meaningful investments and policies to support inclusivity, accessibility, equity, and mental well-being across state government. DEC is proud to lead the ‘These Lands Are For Everyone’ initiative, expanding accessible recreational opportunities across the State for all — especially neurodiverse youth and young people with disabilities. These new and enhanced projects will help inspire a lifetime of learning and foster a lasting connection to the outdoors.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “New York State is home to some of the most beautiful public lands in the nation and making them more accessible for people with disabilities and their families to enjoy signals that these spaces are truly welcoming of everyone. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and our partners at DEC for making important upgrades, such as adding adult changing stations in restrooms and accessible splashpads and pools, allowing more people with disabilities to fully enjoy New York’s incredible parks.”

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly H. Ridley said, “By launching ‘These Lands Are For Everyone,’ Governor Hochul is sending a clear message: New York’s natural beauty belongs to all of us, regardless of ability. These investments go beyond simple compliance; they create truly immersive environments where New Yorkers with disabilities can explore, learn, and connect with nature with the dignity they deserve. We are proud to work alongside our state partners to tear down barriers and ensure our public lands are accessible, welcoming and inclusive for every generation.”

The Western New York Living Environment Center at Reinstein Woods

Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center has a rich history of providing accessibility to visitors of all levels of mobility. As part of the Governor’s These Lands Are For Everyone initiative, the planned expansion of the center will now more than double the current square footage of the education center, improving flow for even more visitors with mobility impairments or other disabilities.

With a new commitment of $7 million through the Environmental Bond Act, the $14 million Western New York Living Environment Center will be designed as a Living Building and a model for an energy-positive future to help further inspire youth and adults alike. In partnership with the State Office of General Services, approximately 7,000 square feet of new construction and a climate-friendly renovation of the existing environmental education center will create a facility that enhances access to environmental education and outdoor recreation for everyone while also providing significant savings on long-term operating costs.

The project will include a dedicated space for accessibility equipment such as motorized scooters, a trail wheelchair, sensory tools and accessible ski equipment. Additional accessible features will be considered during the ongoing building design process.

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve is a treasured resource in my district, offering families free year-round access to nature, education and outdoor recreation. This investment from Governor Hochul will build on those offerings by making the preserve more accessible and inclusive for visitors of all abilities. Alongside improvements at Zoar Valley, we are helping ensure that our public lands truly are for everyone.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul's commitment to making outdoor recreation more inclusive, New York is creating accessible spaces where everyone can connect with and learn from the natural world. Team OGS is proud to lead the design and construction of this extraordinary expansion at Reinstein Woods to help build healthier, more resilient communities. This new Living Building will not only increase access to environmental education for visitors with disabilities, but it will serve as a powerful teaching tool — showing visitors firsthand what a sustainable future looks like.”

Memorial Trail at Zoar Valley Unique Area

The 2,978-acre Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and Unique Area is one of the most scenic and ecologically diverse environmental areas in Western New York, known for spectacular sights created by a deep gorge, sheer cliffs, flowing waterfalls and dense forests.

The Memorial Trail at Zoar Valley Unique Area (formerly Valentine Flats) is a newly constructed trail that began in two phases starting in 2023. Phase 1 was completed in 2024 and thanks to $3.8 million in additional support from the Environmental Bond Act for Phase 2, the Memorial Trail will provide a fully accessible and safe experience along the gorge rim overlooking Cattaraugus Creek. The project includes multiple accessible amenities, including benches and parking, as well as educational signage designed to keep visitors on the trail and a safe distance from the gorge.

As part of the project planning, New York State closely engaged the local community and family members of those who have lost their lives at Zoar Valley. The Memorial Trail’s stone benches will honor those who died. In addition, the project includes the reconstruction of the Valentine Flats trail down into the gorge to improve access to Cattaraugus Creek and provide a critical rescue and access point for emergency personnel to further enhance public safety and the overall experience for visitors to Zoar Valley.

DEC’s Accessible Recreation Opportunities

These Lands Are For Everyone complements and further enhances ongoing accessibility improvements already underway, as well as DEC’s many other initiatives that help accommodate people with disabilities such as: the interactive Accessible Recreation Destinations Map; providing discounts for outdoor recreation; permits, and accommodations for hunters with disabilities; and Motorized Access Permits for People with Disabilities. To learn more about the many recreational opportunities and information DEC offers to people of all ages and abilities, including camping, hunting, picnicking, fishing, boating, hiking and nature viewing, visit DEC’s Accessible Recreation webpage.