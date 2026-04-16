Azore CFD® Improves Efficiency with Version 2026R1

AzoreCFD announces its latest release, available this month. This new Azore® release has a number of additional features to make engineers more productive.

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azore CFD announces its latest release, available starting this month. This new Azorerelease has a number of additional features to make engineers more productive, reduce model set up time, and view/plot results more quickly. These additions are key aspects of Azore’s ongoing commitment as the CFD software written by engineers for engineers. Our goal is to provide accurate, affordable software that makes your design team’s life easier.More Efficient Boundary Condition SettingsThe updated boundary-settings window streamlines workflow by allowing users to group common inlets, exits, interior surfaces, and walls for faster parameter setup. Multiple settings can now be viewed and adjusted simultaneously, and users can copy parameters from one selection to others.Optimization of Memory UsageThe solver process of Azore is frugal with memory usage, and improvements have been made to have this extend to running on many processors in the HPC environment.Other important updates with Azore CFDversion 2026R1• 64bit file system upgrade: The file system and data structures now use 64bit indexing, enabling models with billions of cells.• New mesh manipulation tools: Users can divide and delete mesh zones directly within the interface.• Enhanced surface integral calculations: Temperature and mass fraction fields have been improved to provide results that align more closely with engineering handbook methods.• Faster Azore database performance: Using a CFD-aware compression technique, we’ve created faster read and write times of databases. Benchmarks show speed increases of 2-10 times faster, depending on mesh size and topology.• View real-time or create video animations from unsteady data to view per-timestep flow parameters.About Azore CFDAzore CFDis a practical, affordable software tool that CFD analysts can trust. Azore provides accurate flow and heat transfer simulation for a wide range of industries, from manufacturing to energy. It is known for its ease of use, advanced polyhedral solver, and flexible licensing plans that meet the needs of today’s organizations. Contact Azore CFDto schedule a personal demo. To explore on your own, the company is offering a 30-day free trial, which customers can download at www.azorecfd.com /trynow.Contact Azore CFDSales@azorecfd.com+1 (734) 525-0300

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