Airflow Sciences Awarded $1.15 Million to Develop a Vapor-Liquid Flow Meter for Geothermal Wells

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airflow Sciences Corporation has been awarded $1.15 Million from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a specialized flow meter for geothermal wells. The new flow meter can measure both the vapor and liquid coming from the well in real time, an impressive feat that has long been a challenge for geothermal plants. The award follows a previous $200k research award where Airflow Sciences successfully proved out the groundbreaking device. This exciting progress in monitoring technology has potential to boost the affordability of domestic geothermal energy.Geothermal electricity has a unique role in the future energy landscape. Unlike other renewables, geothermal power is available around the clock, in any weather, and with zero emissions. To generate electricity, a mixture of steam and hot water is extracted from an underground reservoir to rotate a steam-powered turbine. After this, the geofluid is returned back into the reservoir to be reheated. Underground heat powers the whole operation as a virtually inexhaustible natural resource.Many geothermal sites dig multiple wells, to expand production capacity even further and balance out the natural variation in thermodynamic (heat energy) output from one well to the next. All of these wells must perform in tandem to produce electricity, but plant operators have limited data for making decisions about how much fluid to extract from each one. A flow meter capable of measuring steam and hot water simultaneously would be a breakthrough for well management. By fine-tuning the flow from each well, operators can maximize steam flow and optimize power production. It would also keep wells from being overtaxed and extend the reservoir’s lifespan.With this DOE research grant, Airflow Sciences will develop a full-scale prototype and test the device at a geothermal plant in the western U.S., installing it directly on a production pipeline. Airflow Sciences also plans to equip the system with onboard data analysis and reporting tools, making it a complete package of measurement hardware and software, affordable enough to install at each well and designed for the unique needs of a geothermal plant.“Airflow Sciences is excited about the benefits our flow meter brings to the industry,” shares Robert Mudry, the company’s president. “At a time when electricity demand is higher than ever, this new product will help bring down the cost of the geothermal megawatt-hour and expand the availability of clean, reliable electricity in the United States and worldwide.”About Airflow Sciences CorporationAirflow Sciences Corporation is a fluid dynamics solutions company. They specialize in the design and optimization of equipment and processes involving flow, heat transfer, combustion, and mass transfer. Since 1975, the company has focused on testing and simulation of air, gas, liquid, or particulate flows. They also manufacture standard and custom test equipment, including probes and wind tunnels, enabling customers to collect data accurately and efficiently. Airflow’s primary CFD software, Azore, is also available for customers with in-house CFD personnel. ASC offers comprehensive flow solutions and optimization and serves a wide range of industries including HVAC, power, auto, rail, and food processing.About the U.S. Department of EnergyThe mission of the Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more at energy.gov

