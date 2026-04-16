Adaptigent Publishes New Report on API Integration, Governance, and AI in Enterprise Modernization

Adaptigent releases report showing integration-led modernization drives ROI, reduces costs, and enables AI without replacing legacy systems.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptigent, a software technology company focused on API enablement and enterprise connectivity, announced the publication of its new thought leadership report, Modernization without Migration: How API Integration, Governance, and AI Support Enterprise and Mainframe Modernization.This new report outlines why modernization success depends on integration discipline, governed data access, and architectural flexibility rather than wholesale system replacement, highlighting real-world outcomes including a 30% reduction in operating costs through integration-led approaches.It further examines why modernization remains a top priority across industries, yet execution results continue to vary widely despite record levels of investment. It argues that the difference is not ambition or budget, but the ability to connect systems, govern data in motion, and extend trusted core business logic into modern digital environments without introducing unnecessary disruption.As enterprises face increasing pressure to improve speed, customer experience, compliance readiness, and AI adoption, Modernization without Migration presents a practical framework for modernization built around API-led integration, orchestrated workflows, runtime governance, and real-time access to authoritative system-of-record data.“Enterprise digital transformation is no longer a discrete initiative. It has become a continuous operating reality driven by competitive pressure, rising customer expectations, and expanding regulatory oversight. While organizations are investing heavily in cloud platforms, analytics, automation, and AI, results vary widely. The difference is not ambition or spend, but execution discipline.” — Modernization Without Migration: Executive SummaryThe report explores several forces shaping the next phase of enterprise modernization, including:- Why modernization has become a continuous operating reality, with nearly 8 in 10 organizations now actively advancing transformation and over 90% maintaining formal strategies- How fragmented architectures, siloed data, and integration challenges continue to stall execution, with nearly 50% of organizations citing system integration as a primary barrier and many reporting the majority of IT capacity consumed by maintenance and technical debt- Why integration-first, vendor-agnostic architectures and governed data access are emerging as the foundation for resilience, compliance, and AI, enabling measurable outcomes such as 288%–362% ROI, lower operating costs, and new revenue opportunitiesIn addition to market analysis and strategic guidance, the report includes industry examples from financial services, insurance, and transportation that illustrate how integration-led modernization can support measurable business outcomes such as faster transaction processing, lower operating costs, stronger compliance posture, and improved digital service delivery.The publication also reinforces Adaptigent’s position on modernization strategy: enterprises do not need to choose between protecting proven core systems and advancing digital initiatives. With the right integration architecture in place, organizations can extend existing investments, unify data access, support AI-enabled use cases, and modernize with greater confidence.Modernization without Migration is designed for CIOs, CTOs, enterprise architects, IT modernization leaders, digital transformation teams, and organizations evaluating how to make hybrid environments more connected, observable, and adaptable.The full report is now available from Adaptigent.To access the report, visit: www.adaptigent.com/mainframe-modernization About Adaptigent: Adaptigent is a software technology company offering solutions to help businesses harness the power of APIs for innovation and growth. The company helps organizations connect core systems to modern applications, data environments, and digital experiences through governed integration and real-time access to trusted information. A global distributor of the Fujitsu NetCOBOL compiler, Adaptigent supports more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.