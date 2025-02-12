Adaptigent Announces Shawn Ryan as New Vice President of Marketing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptigent is thrilled to announce the addition of Shawn Ryan as the new Vice President of Marketing. With nearly 25 years of experience in B2B tech-enabled services, Shawn brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to Adaptigent.Throughout his career, Shawn has consistently combined tried and true methods with emerging technology to craft marketing strategies that are both relevant and highly impactful. His role at Adaptigent will be pivotal in communicating the expansive potential of partnering with the company, emphasizing a commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions tailored to meet the unique business needs of the company's clients.Despite being new to Adaptigent, Shawn has quickly demonstrated his approach to ensuring that potential clients understand their ability to seamlessly connect disparate systems in innovative ways. His advocacy for a human-centered approach aligns with Adaptigent’s values of making clients successful through transparency and authenticity."Adaptigent uniquely enables enterprises to integrate systems and data across their entire ecosystem, surpassing previous limitations in feasibility and cost. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to get the word out that Adaptigent is ready to support their efforts to modernize legacy systems and applications to quickly and efficiently improve their business," says Shawn. "The track record of success delivering on that promise for customers in banking, transportation, insurance, government, and beyond speaks for itself, and I’m excited to connect with the market to add them to that list."Shawn is set to lead our marketing efforts not just to promote Adaptigent’s products but to forge enduring partnerships that foster tangible successes for current and future clients. Under his leadership, Adaptigent looks forward to a future of sustained growth and continued innovationAbout Adaptigent: Adaptigent is a software technology company offering solutions to help businesses harness the power of APIs for innovation and growth. A global distributor of the Fujitsu NetCOBOL compiler, Adaptigent specializes in integrating core systems for improved business efficiency. More than 2,500 organizations globally trust Adaptigent solutions. Visit www.adaptigent.com to learn more.

