Mississippi Kids Score Big Win with Landmark Shared Parenting Law

Mississippi children and families will benefit from a major legal milestone as House Bill 1662 was signed into law on April 13.

Mississippi’s children are the true winners today,” — Matt Hale

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mississippi children and families will benefit from a major legal milestone as House Bill 1662 (HB 1662) was signed into law on April 13 and officially takes effect on July 1. The new law establishes shared parenting as the starting point for child custody decisions in family courts across the state.Shared parenting means children spend equal or approximately equal time with both parents, with both sharing decision-making responsibilities. The law includes exceptions in cases involving unfit parents.Mississippi becomes just the sixth state in the nation to adopt a shared parenting presumption, joining Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Florida, and Missouri. Despite widespread public support— polling shows 86% of Americans favor laws like HB 1662—such policies remain relatively rare nationwide.Decades of research support the benefits of shared parenting. Children in shared parenting arrangements are less likely to engage in drug use, drop out of school, or experience serious mental health challenges compared to those in sole custody situations.The benefits extend beyond children. Shared parenting allows both parents greater flexibility to pursue work, education, and personal well-being. States that have adopted similar laws have also seen measurable improvements. In Kentucky, which enacted shared parenting legislation in 2018, domestic violence-related family court filings have decreased by 21% , and reports of child maltreatment dropped by more than 48% between 2018 and 2022.Mississippi is expected to see similar positive outcomes, including reduced court costs and decreased strain on child welfare systems.The passage of HB 1662 reflects strong bipartisan support. The bill passed the Mississippi House with a 90–10 vote and the Senate with a 39–10 vote. Governor Tate Reeves signed the legislation into law, alongside efforts led by bill sponsor Representative Shane Aguirre. The National Parents Organization supported the bill and expressed support in a letter to Governor Reeves.“Mississippi’s children are the true winners today,” said Matt Hale, Vice-Chair of the National Parents Organization and a leading advocate for shared parenting legislation.Media Contact:Matt HaleVice-Chair, National Parents Organization###

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