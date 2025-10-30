Bowling Green Daily News Highlights Kentucky’s Shared Parenting Success Story

New op-ed celebrates the successes of Kentucky's landmark shared parenting law

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bowling Green Daily News today published a landmark op-ed by Matt Hale of National Parents Organization titled “Shared Parenting Law Is a Victory for Kentucky Families,” spotlighting Kentucky’s groundbreaking shared parenting law and the profound impact it continues to have on families across the Commonwealth.The feature, appearing in the October 30, 2025 edition of the newspaper, details how Kentucky’s first-in-the-nation shared parenting legislation has strengthened family relationships, reduced custody conflicts, and inspired similar reforms across the country.A Piece on a Landmark LawIn its coverage, the op-ed traces Kentucky’s journey since passing House Bill 528 in 2018 — the nation’s first law to create a rebuttable presumption of equal parenting time for fit parents in custody cases. The article examines how this reform has transformed the state’s family court system and redefined the way Kentucky approaches co-parenting after separation or divorce.“Shared Parenting Law Is a Victory for Kentucky Families” includes perspectives from parents, judges, and advocates who describe the law’s success in promoting fairness and reducing stress on children. The piece underscores that Kentucky’s model—now recognized nationwide—puts children’s needs at the center of custody decisions by ensuring they maintain strong, stable relationships with both parents.Media and Public ResponseThe article’s release has already generated strong interest among family law professionals, advocacy groups, and policymakers nationwide. National Parents Organization (NPO), which championed Kentucky’s shared parenting reform, praised the Daily News for shining a spotlight on an issue that continues to shape the lives of thousands of families.“This coverage is more than a story about Kentucky—it’s a story about progress,” said Matt Hale, NPO board member and leader of the shared parenting movement in Kentucky. “This law has changed families’ lives and given children the chance to grow up with both parents. We hope this article inspires other states to follow Kentucky’s lead.”Why the Story MattersThe Daily News article arrives at a pivotal time. As more states examine ways to modernize outdated custody laws, Kentucky’s experience provides compelling evidence that shared parenting is both practical and beneficial. The piece highlights data showing:-Reduced family court conflict and fewer contested custody filings since HB 528’s passage.-Improved outcomes for children, who report stronger emotional stability and better academic performance when they maintain consistent contact with both parents.-Growing national momentum toward shared-parenting legislation, with several states now considering bills modeled on Kentucky’s success.A Continued ConversationBy publishing “Shared Parenting Law Is a Victory for Kentucky Families,” the Bowling Green Daily News amplifies a growing conversation about parental equality and children’s well-being. The article emphasizes that Kentucky’s approach is not about dividing time evenly for its own sake, but about ensuring children benefit from the love, guidance, and presence of both parents whenever possible.The coverage also acknowledges the law’s safeguards—allowing courts to deviate from equal parenting in cases involving domestic violence, abuse, or other factors that could endanger a child—underscoring the law’s careful balance between fairness and protection.A Model for the NationThe op-ed situates Kentucky’s success as a national model for family-law reform. Since HB 528’s enactment, Kentucky has celebrated April 26 as “Shared Parenting Day,” and advocacy groups across the country continue to cite the Commonwealth as proof that equal parenting works.About the Bowling Green Daily News Article“Shared Parenting Law Is a Victory for Kentucky Families” was published on October 30, 2025, and is available online at bgdailynews.com/2025/10/30/shared-parenting-law-is-a-victory-for-kentucky-families/

