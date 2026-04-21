Trade247 Strengthens Trader Experience With Acuity Intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade247 has integrated Acuity Intelligence to deliver AI-powered trade signals, economic calendar insights, and Dynamic Emails within a single trading environment, enhancing trader context and communications.AI-powered AnalysisIQ signals, economic calendar insights, and Dynamic Emails integrated into Trade247 for a connected trading experience.Trade247, the multi-asset trading platform operating through entities regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority in the UAE and the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius, has integrated Acuity Intelligence into its platform. The rollout is designed to give traders easier access to structured market context, trading ideas, economic event coverage and personalised content within the trading environment.The integration includes Acuity’s AnalysisIQ trade signals, expert market analysis enhanced by AI, economic calendar content and Dynamic Emails. Together, these tools are intended to help brokers deliver clearer market context and more timely trader communications across the client journey. Acuity’s own product materials describe this as a connected intelligence offering spanning trade, market and event intelligence.For Trade247 clients, this means access to market information that goes beyond price movement alone. AnalysisIQ combines technical analyst oversight with AI technology to produce trade ideas with supporting rationale, while Acuity’s economic calendar is built to highlight key market-moving events, forward expectations and event context. Dynamic Emails extend that experience by allowing brokers to send content that updates when the email is opened, helping keep communications timely and relevant.The announcement also supports Trade247’s wider emphasis on service and accessibility. The company highlights multilingual support as part of its client proposition and positions its offer around a relationship-led experience. Trade247 has asked for the release to reflect its dedicated support model and relationship-manager proposition as a key differentiator.Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading , said:“Brokers need to do more than provide access to markets. They need to give traders clear, usable context inside the platform itself. This integration brings together trade ideas, event insight and timely communications in a way that helps support trader understanding and strengthens the overall platform experience.”Tariq Ahmed, VP Sales at Trade247, said:“At Trade247, we are focused on combining strong service with relevant market intelligence. Integrating Acuity Intelligence helps us give traders more context directly within the platform, supported by timely content, economic event coverage and clear market analysis. It is an important addition to the trading experience we continue to build for our clients.”Trade247 offers access to a range of global markets including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, metals and energy. Acuity’s tools are designed for integration across broker environments including MT4, MT5, cTrader, web widgets, APIs and email workflows. Acuity’s sales materials also highlight multilingual delivery and modular deployment across its intelligence suite.The integration reflects a shared focus on giving traders access to relevant market context in a format that is easier to use in fast-moving conditions, while keeping that experience within the broker’s own ecosystem. For more information about Acuity Intelligence and Trade247’s offering, visit Acuity Trading or Trade247.ENDSNotes to editors:Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Trading involves risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and seek professional guidance before making any trading decisions. The AI-driven research tool and AI-based signals carry risks and are meant purely for informational purposes as such does not guarantee any outcomes and should not be construed as providing investment advice.Material posted here is solely for information purposes and reliance on this may lead to losses. Past performances are not a reliable indicator of future results. Please read our full disclaimer. About Trade247Trade247 is an online multi-asset trading platform offering access to forex, commodities, indices, stocks, metals and energy markets. Trade Twenty Four 7 Markets Limited is authorised by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius under licence number GB24203587, and Trade Everyday Financial Advisors LLC is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE under licence number 20200000264.About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with advanced analytic tools, alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.