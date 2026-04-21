Delivyr Announces SMS Integration with Smartico

Delivyr is a specialized SMS/MMS delivery platform built for age restricted and regulated industries

Operators Using Smartico Can Now Route SMS Through Delivyr for Compliant, High-Deliverability Messaging in Age Restricted and Regulated Industries

Our integration with Smartico means customers can keep building the journeys and campaigns they already rely on, and trust Delivyr to get those messages delivered compliantly and at scale.” — Jeffrey Harris, CEO of Delivyr

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivyr , the specialized SMS/MMS delivery platform built for age restricted and regulated industries, specifically iGaming and Sweepstakes, today announced a live integration with Smartico . Smartico is a unified CRM automation and gamification platform purpose-built for iGaming and online casino operators, delivering real-time retention tools, bonus management, loyalty mechanics, and AI-driven engagement in a single solution.The integration enables Smartico users to continue leveraging the platform's full suite of CRM and customer journey tools while routing SMS delivery through Delivyr - a layer purpose-built to navigate the carrier restrictions, compliance requirements, and deliverability challenges that define regulated industries.Delivyr's network consistently delivers performance that is especially critical in the competitive iGaming space, including click-through rates exceeding 20% and deliverability rates between 92% and 98% - metrics that reflect the platform's focus on compliant, high-performance SMS for industries that mainstream providers routinely decline to serve."Operators in regulated industries need every tool in their CRM stack working together - including SMS," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of Delivyr. "Our integration with Smartico means customers can keep building the journeys and campaigns they already rely on, and trust Delivyr to get those messages delivered compliantly and at scale. That's the gap we exist to close."The integration is available now. Operators interested in leveraging Delivyr's SMS infrastructure through Smartico should contact Delivyr directly to establish an agreement and begin onboarding.About DelivyrDelivyr is a specialized SMS/MMS delivery platform engineered for age restricted and regulated industries, including online gaming and iGaming, CBD, tobacco, alcohol, and adjacent verticals. Where mainstream SMS providers fall short on compliance and deliverability, Delivyr is purpose-built to perform. The platform delivers click-through rates exceeding 20% and deliverability rates of 92%–98%, giving regulated operators a reliable, compliant channel to reach their audiences at scale. Learn more at delivyr.com.About SmarticoSmartico is a unified CRM automation and gamification platform built specifically for iGaming operators, online casinos, and fintech companies. The platform combines CRM automation, gamification, a bonus engine, AI models, free-to-play minigames, jackpots, and tournaments in a single real-time solution - trusted by more than 1,000 brands globally. Learn more at smartico.ai.

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