Whisp and inteQ Partner to Close the Gap Between Customer Activation and Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- inteQ, a leading provider of customer data intelligence and analytics solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Whisp, the category-leading Customer Activation Platform (CAP). This collaboration will introduce inteQ's Genesis Data platform to Whisp's network of innovative brands, enabling them to transform newly activated customer data into comprehensive intelligence and actionable insights.Activation Meets IntelligenceWhisp’s Customer Activation Platform (CAP) enables brands to instantly transform anonymous engagements into verified, opt-in customer connections. By combining patented Smart QR, Smart Links, Smart Buttons, SMS, and Wallet technology with real-time identity resolution and compliance built in, Whisp eliminates the friction of traditional forms and funnels. Brands using Whisp consistently achieve 4–10x higher opt-in rates than traditional sign-up methods and see SMS engagement levels multiple times greater than email or push notifications—creating a high-quality, verified data foundation for downstream systems like inteQ’s Genesis platform.inteQ's Genesis Data platform addresses the critical next step: transforming that newly captured customer data into unified intelligence. While companies invest heavily in customer activation and capture, fragmented data often prevents them from achieving a complete view of their customers. Genesis connects every touchpoint into a unified customer view, enhancing existing CRM, CDP, and loyalty systems to unlock actionable insights that drive measurable business results.Leaders Driving the Future of Customer EngagementJeffrey Harris, Founder & CEO of inteQ, highlighted the strategic value of the partnership:“Whisp’s verified opt-in data creates the perfect foundation for Genesis to deliver unified customer intelligence. Their innovative activation technology combined with our data platform gives brands the complete solution – from capturing customer attention to driving actionable insights that impact business results.”Steve Doumar, Founder & CEO of Whisp, emphasized the complementary technologies:“Customer activation is just the beginning – the real value comes from what you do with that data. Genesis transforms our verified customer activations into comprehensive intelligence that drives long-term business results. This partnership gives our clients the complete journey from instant activation to unified customer insights.”Closing the Loop: From Activation to ActionThrough this partnership, brands working with both Whisp and inteQ can close the loop between customer activation and customer intelligence. Whisp provides instant, compliant opt-ins and verified identity at the point of engagement, while inteQ’s Genesis Data Platform unifies that data into a 360-degree customer view. Together, the integration benefits clients across both ecosystems—Whisp clients gain deeper insights, and inteQ clients can supercharge their loyalty and analytics platforms with more accurate, real-time customer activations.About inteQinteQ is a leading provider of customer data intelligence and analytics solutions, specializing in creating a 360-degree unified customer view through its cloud-native Genesis platform. The company helps organizations unify fragmented data sources and deliver real-time customer intelligence that drives measurable business results. For more information, visit inteQ.io About WhispWhisp is the only Customer Activation Platform™ (CAP) built to turn anonymous attention into real, verified customer connections. Through Smart QR codes, Smart Links, Smart Buttons, SMS, and Wallet passes, Whisp captures verified opt-ins instantly—without forms, apps, or friction—delivering both identity and consent in real time. Unlike CDPs, CAP operates upstream in the customer journey, converting high-intent engagements into actionable data and syncing seamlessly with CRMs, CDPs, and loyalty systems—making all those systems smarter and more effective. Whisp drives up to 4–10x higher opt-in rates, SMS engagement at least 4× higher than email, and 3× lift in Wallet redemptions from day one—all while being TCPA- and privacy-compliant by default. For more information, visit whisp.io

