Relive childhood memories this summer as MDC’s Camp Hellbender returns for 2026

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Everybody grows up eventually. But being an adult doesn’t mean a person can’t still be a kid . . . at least sometimes.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting adults in the St. Louis region to become kids again and experience what it felt like to be on summer break , one more time.

Back by popular demand, MDC’s Camp Hellbender is returning in 2026 for its fourth year. Camp Hellbender is a series of six summer sessions for those age 18 and older that recreate the fun of a day at summer camp. Each camp session is free and will be held at a different MDC site in the St. Louis region. Adult campers can register for one session date, or for all six. Each session will have a different agenda of activities that will highlight the resources its location has to offer.

Each summer camp will give out a sticker “badge” to participants for attending the event. Some of the activities at Camp Hellbender, depending on location, will range from kayaking, archery, orienteering, and crafts, to sunflower viewing/photography, birding, Dutch oven cooking, and stream explorations.

All the events will culminate in a “Stargazing Sendoff” after the last session in August. Those who participated in at least one Camp Hellbender event will be invited to the wrap-up event to reflect on their time at camp.

Camp Hellbender 2026 session dates and locations are as follows: