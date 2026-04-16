Bower Facilities Launches New Data Centre Focused Maintenance Portfolio to Address Rising Infrastructure Risk

Helping data centre operators move beyond reactive maintenance to reduce risk and protect performance

Critical environments can’t rely on reactive maintenance. Limited visibility across external infrastructure creates hidden risks. Our structured approach reduces risk and protects performance.” — John Noctor, CEO of Bower Facilities.

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bower Facilities has today launched a data centre-focused facilities services portfolio designed to support more proactive maintenance across critical environments.Operators are under increasing pressure to maintain uptime while managing ageing infrastructure and rising demand. Industry studies indicate outages can cost thousands of pounds per minute, with infrastructure failure and environmental factors among the leading causes. External assets such as roofs, drainage systems and building envelopes are often maintained reactively, allowing issues to develop gradually over time.The new portfolio brings together preventative maintenance, specialist cleaning, inspection and infrastructure support into a single coordinated service model. Services include drone-based roof inspections, external infrastructure cleaning, drainage surveys, high-temperature pressure washing, pest management, and civil works such as ducting and targeted external infrastructure works.“Critical environments cannot afford reactive maintenance,” said John Noctor, CEO of Bower Facilities. “Most operators have strong controls inside the data hall, but far less visibility across external infrastructure. This creates gaps in coverage where issues can develop unnoticed over time. Our focus is to act as a trusted partner, combining structured maintenance with clear reporting and forward planning to reduce risk and protect performance.”Bower Facilities maintains structured records of site condition and completed works, enabling maintenance to be planned rather than triggered by failure. This provides operators with clear visibility and a more controlled approach to managing external infrastructure.Services can be delivered as standalone projects or integrated into ongoing site support programmes, depending on site requirements and operational priorities.Work is carried out using specialist equipment and trained personnel experienced in live critical environments, ensuring delivery is safe, consistent and minimally disruptive. This is supported by a commitment to fair pay, ongoing training and responsible environmental practices.Bower’s services portfolio gives clients a single, trusted partner for specialist maintenance, cleaning and infrastructure support, helping them reduce risk, prevent issues before they escalate and keep critical sites operating safely and efficiently. By combining preventative maintenance, rapid response capability, specialist equipment and highly trained teams, Bower helps organisations minimise disruption, protect uptime, improve safety and compliance, and achieve better long-term value from their assets.The portfolio is available immediately across the UK.About Bower FacilitiesBower Facilities provides specialist cleaning, maintenance, and infrastructure services for critical environments. The company focuses on preventative maintenance, safety-led delivery, and operational reliability, helping organisations protect assets, reduce risk, and maintain consistent performance across their sites.

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