Polar Announces new AI-Ready Data Center development in Herøya, Norway

The latest phase of its AI-ready data center developments in Norway.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polar Data Centers today announced the latest phase of its AI-ready data center developments in Norway. The project is located on the Heroya Industrial Park and will be known as HER01. This deepens the company’s commitment to developing highly sustainable, scalable infrastructure for next-generation AI and high-performance computing workloads.Located in the town of Porsgrunn, the site is approximately 130km from Oslo, the Herøya site forms part of Polar’s growing Norwegian data center expansion strategy. The 39,000 m² site is ready for construction and will support the long-term, large-scale deployment of AI-focused infrastructure. Our AI-first design approach enables customers to deploy infrastructure faster, at higher densities, and with greater long-term efficiency.The facility will have an initial capacity in the region of 40MW, powered entirely by 100% renewable hydroelectric energy. Leveraging Norway’s clean energy and cool climate, Herøya is designed to deliver exceptional efficiency, targeting a PUE of 1.12.The facility will be designed to Tier 3 standards and have advanced liquid cooling with high-density rack configurations specifically engineered for AI workloads.“Our Herøya development represents the next step of our expansion strategy in Norway,” said Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar. “By continuing to invest in locations that combine renewable energy , strong connectivity, and favourable environmental conditions, we are building a platform that enables our customers to deploy AI infrastructure at scale, sustainably and efficiently.”This new data center builds on the momentum of Polar’s existing Norwegian facilities and reinforces the company’s broader strategy to establish a portfolio of AI-ready data centers across Europe. Setting new benchmarks for performance, sustainability, and scalability.Paul Hicks, VP of Acquisitions at Polar commented “The new site in Heroya is in a highly strategic location, with access to abundant sustainable power and a highly skilled local workforce. We look forward to working closely with the Kommune of Porsgrunn, Heroya Industrial Park and local businesses to deliver a world class facility.”About Polar Data CentresPolar develops and operates sustainable, high-performance data centers optimized for AI and high-density computing workloads. The company specializes in creating energy-efficient facilities powered by renewable sources, serving the growing demands of AI and technology companies across Europe.

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