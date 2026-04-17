Performance SUVs Are Driving a New Era in Premium Customization

Creative Mods

As SUVs dominate the 2026 New York Auto Show, Creative Mods sees rising demand for premium upgrades on Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, AMG G63, and BMW XM.

For a long time, premium customization centered on coupes, supercars, and traditional exotics. Now buyers want the same presence, sound, and individuality in the SUV they drive every day.” — Ryan McFarlin

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As SUVs and crossovers continue to dominate the mainstream market, their growing influence is also becoming harder to ignore in the premium aftermarket.At the 2026 New York International Auto Show , SUVs and crossovers were not just prominent, but central to how the market was being presented to shoppers. From compact crossovers to three-row family SUVs, the category reflected the demand now driving the segment, with buyers weighing everything from interior space and flexibility to comfort, efficiency, and day-to-day usability. The same market shift is also echoing further up the automotive ladder, where high-performance and luxury SUV platforms are drawing growing attention in the premium aftermarket.According to Creative Mods , the SUV boom is no longer just about volume segments or family transportation. It is becoming increasingly visible across high-performance and luxury SUV platforms, where buyers are seeking stronger visual identity, upgraded sound, improved stance, and more individualized builds. In that part of the market, the conversation is less about utility alone and more about presence, personalization, and platform-specific refinement.“For a long time, premium customization centered on coupes, supercars, and traditional exotics,” said Ryan McFarlin, Owner of Creative Mods. “Now buyers want the same presence, sound, and individuality in the SUV they drive every day.”The continued rise of SUVs is often linked to a mix of practicality, comfort, road presence, and everyday versatility. In the premium segment, however, that appeal increasingly extends beyond utility, as more buyers look to these platforms as a way to express personal style and create a more individualized vehicle.That is where premium upgrades enter the picture. In the high-end SUV category, demand is increasingly tied to differentiated exterior styling, more aggressive or refined exhaust character, wheel and suspension changes, and curated builds that make a vehicle feel less standardized and more owner-specific. The result is a category that is beginning to look more like the traditional enthusiast market than a purely practical utility segment. For companies operating in the premium aftermarket, the shift may still be in its early stages. As SUVs and crossovers continue to dominate the broader vehicle market, the luxury end of the segment is also expanding, suggesting that demand for platform-specific upgrades is likely to widen rather than narrow in the years ahead. Creative Mods sees that trajectory extending beyond traditional performance parts into more complete, identity-driven builds shaped by sound, stance, finish, and model-specific refinement.Creative Mods currently lists support for a wide range of premium SUV platforms, including the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, AMG G63, BMW XM, Ferrari Purosangue, and Bentley Bentayga, with upgrades across exhaust, exterior, suspension, wheels, and performance.About Creative ModsCreative Mods is a premium online source for aftermarket upgrades for exotic and high-performance vehicles, offering a hand-selected catalog of premium aftermarket names including Akrapovič, Capristo, Eventuri, KW Suspensions, LARTE Design, SOUL Performance, URBAN Automotive, Valvetronic Designs, VF Engineering, and ZACOE. Built by the same team behind Creative Bespoke and CB Auto Salon, Creative Mods draws on a broader foundation in premium vehicle customization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.