Reed Talent Solutions Partners with meet DWIGHT to Deploy Digital Workers Across Contingent Workforce Operations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reed Talent Solutions has partnered with meet DWIGHT to deploy digital workers across its contingent workforce operations, accelerating its shift toward a more intelligent, data-driven operating model.

The partnership will see DWIGHT’s digital workers embedded into Reed’s back-office processes, automating high-volume administrative workflows across the middle and back office. The initiative is designed to remove operational friction, increase processing speed and enable Reed’s teams to focus on higher-value, client facing work.

Julie Hinchcliffe, Managing Director of Contingent Workforce Solutions at Reed Talent Solutions, said:

“Partnering with meet DWIGHT allows us to embed digital workers across our business, removing high-volume administrative tasks and freeing our people to focus on delivering real value to our customers and candidates.

This partnership accelerates our journey to becoming a more intelligent, data-driven contingent workforce solutions provider. The platform for continuous innovation is what excites me most.”

Digital workers operate across existing systems without requiring transformation programmes or changes to core infrastructure. By continuously executing end-to-end workflows, they enable staffing firms to scale operations without proportionally increasing headcount.

For Reed, the deployment forms part of a broader strategy to create a scalable foundation for growth in an increasingly competitive and margin sensitive market.

Dries De Coster, CEO and Founder of meet DWIGHT, said:

“Reed is one of those names that genuinely means something in this industry. When a business of that scale, heritage and ambition chooses to deploy multiple DWIGHTs, it signals where forward-thinking recruitment and staffing firms are heading.

The best recruitment businesses in the world are run by brilliant people. Our engagement with Reed has been a real pleasure and we are looking forward to deploying our workforce of digital workers alongside their team.”

The partnership reflects a wider shift across the staffing industry, where leading firms are moving beyond incremental automation toward fully autonomous execution of operational workflows. As cost pressures rise and demand for speed and accuracy increases, digital workers are emerging as a critical layer in modern workforce operations.

meet DWIGHT’s platform combines robotic process automation with AI-driven decisioning, enabling firms to automate complex, multi-system processes while maintaining control, auditability and consistency.

Early deployments across the staffing sector have demonstrated significant operational gains, including onboarding processes reduced from hours to minutes, overnight processing of contractor volumes and measurable improvements in cash flow through faster invoicing cycles.

With Reed Talent Solutions now deploying digital workers at scale, the partnership sets a clear precedent for how large staffing organisations can modernise operations without disruption while unlocking capacity for growth.



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