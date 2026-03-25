meet DWIGHT Launches DWIGHT Studio: An Enterprise Automation Operating System Combining RPA Reliability With Agentic AI

New PaaS lets organisations build, deploy and govern trusted Digital Worker Bots across legacy and modern systems, with full cost control and no vendor lock-in

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- meet DWIGHT, the award-winning agentic AI automation company, today announced the launch of DWIGHT Studio, an enterprise-grade Automation Operating System delivered as Platform as a Service.

DWIGHT Studio enables organisations to build trustworthy Digital Worker Bots that automate complex processes across both modern and legacy systems.

The platform is built on meet DWIGHT’s own intellectual property. It combines the reliability of Robotic Process Automation with the acceleration of Agentic AI. Predictability, governance, and cost control are built in from the ground up.

What makes DWIGHT Studio different

DWIGHT Studio connects to virtually any technology, with or without an API.

That includes third-party platforms, legacy systems, and internal tools that pure agentic AI platforms cannot reach.

This is a material advantage for organisations running fragmented or mixed-era technology stacks.

Organisations can build their own Digital Worker Bots and deploy them internally to reduce costs, or embed them into their own commercial offering.

For BPOs, software companies, and advisory firms, automation becomes something you can monetise as part of your go-to-market proposition.

A strong governance framework underpins everything built on the platform.

Every action is logged, every decision is auditable, and every workflow is observable.

Digital Worker Bots do not hallucinate, do not behave unpredictably, and do not execute outside the boundaries they are given.

“Organisations want to adopt agentic AI, but the platforms available either lack the reliability of RPA or introduce cost models that are impossible to predict. DWIGHT Studio gives them a structured path from rule-based automation through to AI-driven workflows, without forcing a choice between stability and innovation.” commented Dries De Coster, CEO and Founder, meet DWIGHT

Built-in expertise with every subscription

Every DWIGHT Studio subscription includes a Success Plan, providing access to meet DWIGHT developers for a defined number of hours each month.

These hours cover platform implementation, workflow design, architecture guidance, troubleshooting, and advanced automation scenarios.

The Success Plan acts as a safety net: organisations own their automation, but the meet DWIGHT team is there when they need to move faster or tackle complexity.

This bridges the gap between a self-build platform and a fully managed service.

Built on a proven foundation

DWIGHT Studio is built on the same technology powering meet DWIGHT’s managed service, already deployed across UK and US organisations.

Proven outcomes include over 1,000 invoices automated weekly for GHR Healthcare, contractor onboarding cut from 45 minutes to 4 minutes for DeWinter Group, and 24/7 credential management for PRN Healthcare.

Availability

DWIGHT Studio is available now as a fixed monthly Platform as a Service subscription.

The platform is LLM agnostic, ISO 27001 certified, and includes multimodal process recording, a visual automation builder, and hybrid agentic execution.

Organisations can book a demonstration at meetdwight.com/contact.



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