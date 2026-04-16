Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,189 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A1002042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                             

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: March 15, 2026 / 1735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, N Hyde Park

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug

 

ACCUSED: Ethan W. Carter                                                

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were monitoring traffic on VT Route 100 in the Town of North Hyde Park. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and measured the vehicle to be traveling at approximately 58 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the operator identified as Ethan W. Carter (22) of Morrisville, VT. During their interaction, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Carter was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was later issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026 / 1430 hours           

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI-Drug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.