Williston Barracks / DUI-Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1002042
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 15, 2026 / 1735 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, N Hyde Park
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug
ACCUSED: Ethan W. Carter
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were monitoring traffic on VT Route 100 in the Town of North Hyde Park. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and measured the vehicle to be traveling at approximately 58 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the operator identified as Ethan W. Carter (22) of Morrisville, VT. During their interaction, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Carter was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was later issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026 / 1430 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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