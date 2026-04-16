Williston Barracks / DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1002042

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 15, 2026 / 1735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, N Hyde Park

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug

ACCUSED: Ethan W. Carter

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were monitoring traffic on VT Route 100 in the Town of North Hyde Park. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and measured the vehicle to be traveling at approximately 58 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the operator identified as Ethan W. Carter (22) of Morrisville, VT. During their interaction, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Carter was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was later issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026 / 1430 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.