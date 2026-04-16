NVRC Helps Boaters Avoid Fines Under Canada’s New Abandoned Boat Enforcement

Canadian Vessel Registry

Online Portal Works With Boat Owners to Avert Potential Penalties

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., an online portal that assists with Transport Canada boat registration and licencing for pleasure crafts, can now help boat owners avoid penalties for certain abandoned boats. This comes in the wake of the enforcement of the “Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.”On December 16th, the Canadian Coast Guard issued an " Administrative Monetary Penalty ” to the owner of a vessel located in Seal Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador.This was because the owner “failed to comply with a direction issued under the (Wrecked, Abandoned, or Hazardous Vessels) Act following the determination that the vessel poses a hazard to the marine environment and public safety.”As a result of this, the vessel owner “was issued a penalty of $15,000 and was required to pay within 30 days or apply for a review hearing.”Properly registering or licencing a boat, in addition to maintaining that licencing and registry, can prevent the boat from being seen as “abandoned.”The National Vessel Registry Center Corp. can simplify the process for applying for a Canadian boat registration as well as a pleasure craft licence . The NVRCC’s portal is also designed to make it easier to renew those forms, transfer, and take other actions while remaining in compliance.“No one ever really wants to abandon their boat. The new Transport Canada policy of both fining someone and naming them on a site is a step up in terms of enforcement. Here at the National Vessel Registry Center Corp., we do everything in our power to make the registering and licencing processes easier. That way, you don’t have to worry about being fined for something that you’ve already done,” said a spokesperson from the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.For more information about applying for your initial registration or licencing, maintaining that registration and licicing, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.

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