NVRCC Helps Fractional Boat Owners With Pleasure Craft Licence Forms

Canadian Vessel Registry

The National Vessel Registry Center Corp. Assists Certain Boat Co-Owners to Maintain Governmental Compliance

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., an online portal that assists with pleasure craft licence forms and others, is able to help fractional co-owners of boats. This increasingly popular trend can present challenges in terms of staying in compliance with the authorities.As boat prices have climbed in Canada, many boat owners have opted to co-own a pleasure craft. In the context of Canadian boat documentation, a “pleasure craft” is one that is used for non-commercial purposes, and is used solely for recreation.Under the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 , a registered boat is divided legally into 64 shares. These shares can be split up among multiple owners.A pleasure craft, on the other hand, is not a title document, nor does it establish boat ownership. This only allows for two names to be easily listed. As such, it can be a challenge for boat owners to deal with insurance and similar concerns if multiple people claim ownership of a pleasure craft.In addition to forms for the initial licence application, the NVRCC also assists with applying for a pleasure craft licence renewal , acquiring a duplicate of the licence, and updating the licence, if necessary.“It makes all the sense in the world that folks would want to co-own a pleasure craft with someone else. However, that can be more difficult than many realize. As with so much else related to boat documentation in Canada, we’re proud to simplify the process,” said a spokesperson from the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.Also available from the NVRCC are forms relating to Transport Canada boat registration, too. These include forms for applying for initial documentation, for renewing it, for altering a boat, for learning the historical facts about a boat, and many others.For more information about staying in compliance with the laws relating to Canadian pleasure craft, co-owning a boat in Canada with another party, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.

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