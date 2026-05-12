Sober Haven Drug and Alcohol Rehab Opens in Woodland Hills

Sober Haven Drug and Alcohol Residential Rehab in Woodland Hills

Luxury Treatment Center in Southern California Now Accepting Clients

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sober Haven, a luxury drug and alcohol residential rehab in Woodland Hills, recently opened its doors and is accounting that it has already begun accepting applications for those seeking addiction treatment. The center is dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction and live sober lives.Located at 20055 Martha St. in Woodland Hills, Sober Haven offers detoxification as well as inpatient/residential treatment services. The center is staffed round-the-clock by licensed clinicians and other medical professionals dedicated to addiction treatment.Upon intake, clients will receive a thorough evaluation from one of Sober Haven’s experienced medical staff. This will cover the client’s substance use history, physical health, mental health, and more.During alcohol detox, the client will be monitored at all times by experienced staff members. Medically-assisted treatment may be administered if clinicians deem it to be appropriate.Upon completing the detoxification process, clients can then be moved into on-site, residential treatment. While in the program, clients receive structured and holistic care. Through multiple kinds of therapies, each determined from the client’s medical evaluation, Sober Haven treats the client’s body as well as their mind.In terms of luxury amenities, Sober Haven has an outdoor pool, a resident chef, private accommodations, spa-like features, and outdoor spaces designed for reflection and more.Treatment at this drug and alcohol rehab in California always includes one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist. Additionally, depending upon the diagnosis, treatment may also include yoga, art therapy, meditation, group therapy, and more.“We chose the name ‘Sober Haven’ for a reason. This is a place of healing, peace, and renewal. We’re proud to be able to help guide those in need on a safe, medically-supported path out of addiction,” said a spokesperson from Sober Haven.Sober Haven treats those with addictions to alcohol as well as drugs such as opiods, stimulants, prescription drugs, and others. Dual diagnosis treatment is available for those struggling with substance abuse disorders in addition to their mental health.For more information about finding a drug and alcohol recovery center near Los Angeles, getting started with drug and alcohol detox, or to make a press inquiry, contact Sober Haven.

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