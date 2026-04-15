FTC Testifies Before Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee

The Federal Trade Commission testified before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation today to highlight the agency’s accomplishments in the last year and a half and its ongoing work to protect consumers and promote competition on behalf of the American people.

These accomplishments reflect the agency’s continued work in support of the Trump-Vance administration’s pro‑consumer, pro‑competition agenda, which prioritizes lower costs, fair markets and accountability across the economy.

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson testified at the hearing along with Commissioner Mark R. Meador and outlined the Commission’s priorities and recent achievements on behalf of consumers, workers and honest businesses. This includes staff preparations for the enforcement of the TAKE IT DOWN Act, which is set to go into effect on May 19. The act, which was signed into law last year by President Trump, protects the victims of online abuse and exploitation by requiring, among other things, online platforms to take down nonconsensual intimate images.

As part of the agency’s broad mandate to protect consumers, the FTC has worked to combat deceptive fees that drive up costs in areas ranging from automobiles, online food delivery, concert tickets and online subscriptions. The Commission is fighting for consumer privacy rights and working to stop illegal robocalls and telemarketing scams.

The testimony also showcased the Commission’s ongoing fight against anticompetitive practices in the marketplace. This included a renewed focus on preserving competition in the healthcare market through the creation of a Healthcare Task Force to ensure healthcare is available, affordable and effective for the American people.

The Commission has also taken action to protect workers from anticompetitive labor practices such as unreasonable noncompete agreements, no-hire provisions and DEI collusion.

The Commission vote to approve the testimony was 2-0.