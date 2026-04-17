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FTC and DOJ Extend Deadline for Public Comment on Guidance on Business Collaborations

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division (“Agencies”) hereby extend the period for receiving public comments on their inquiry for consideration of guidance on collaborations among competitors that was announced on February 23, 2026.

The Agencies are extending the comment period deadline from April 24, 2026 to May 21, 2026 to give all stakeholders more time to provide fulsome input on the development of up-to-date guidance to the business community, building on the previous 2000 Antitrust Guidelines for Collaborations Among Competitors.

Interested parties, including attorneys, economists, academics, consumer groups, industry stakeholders or other members of the public, may now submit public comments no longer than 18 pages to Regulations.gov until May 21, 2026. The information submitted will be used by the Agencies to consider updated guidance.

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FTC and DOJ Extend Deadline for Public Comment on Guidance on Business Collaborations

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