Governor Katie Hobbs Legislative Action Upate

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs took the following legislative action:

Signed

SB1503 first responders; state death benefit

Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on the signing of SB1503:

“I’m proud to sign SB 1503 to ensure the families of first responders are supported when tragedy strikes. I’m glad legislators heard my call to pass this critical legislation and worked across the aisle in order to support public safety.

“SB 1503 and supplemental funding for the Department of Public Safety will be the only bills I sign until legislative Republicans show the people of Arizona their budget and work with me in good faith to cut taxes for the middle class, lower costs and deliver over $1 billion in funding for public school students and teachers without raising taxes.”

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