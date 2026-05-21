Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Aaron Demke to Mohave County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Aaron Demke to the Mohave County Superior Court. Judge Demke has served as a commissioner on the court since 2021. He previously served in the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office and the Mohave County Office of the Legal Advocate.



“Judge Demke has spent his entire legal career in the service of the people of Mohave County,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “He has established himself as a highly capable lawyer and judicial officer, and I am proud to appoint him to this new role.”

Judge Demke’s appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lee F. Jantzen.

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