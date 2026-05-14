Governor Katie Hobbs Expands Advanced Manufacturing Opportunities for Rural Arizonans

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) announced today the expansion of the ReadyTechGo Initiative, a statewide partnership between employers and six community college districts designed to prepare students for careers in the rapidly growing advanced manufacturing industry. Through short-term training and stackable credentials offered via the shared Automated Industrial Training (AIT) program, the initiative equips learners with the skills to quickly enter the workforce while supporting long-term career advancement through degree pathways. The ReadyTechGo Initiative is a key part of Arizona’s strategy to attract more Arizonans to the robotics and automated technology industries, helping to fill thousands of tech jobs at major employers, such as TSMC, Lucid Motors, LG Energy Solutions, Purina, and Raytheon. “The expansion of ReadyTechGo into rural communities is a significant step forward for Arizona’s workforce,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This program not only supports our growing employers but also ensures Arizonans are prepared for the jobs of today and are ready to meet the demands of tomorrow’s industries.” The AIT Program is now available at Coconino College, Mohave College and Yavapai College, joining existing training sites at Central Arizona College, Pima Community College, and two Maricopa County locations (Estrella Mountain Community College and Mesa Community College). The curriculum provides foundational instruction and hands-on training for high-demand careers in sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, medical devices, battery storage, robotics and aerospace. “By expanding the program to rural areas in Coconino, Mohave and Yavapai Counties, jobseekers will now have access to state-of-the-art training in an industry that offers more than 162,000 jobs in Arizona and continues to rapidly expand throughout the State,” said OEO Director Mary Foote. “OEO is honored to partner to support and invest in ReadyTechGo to increase opportunities for Arizonans to prepare for jobs in a growing, in-demand industry.” “Yavapai College is on the cutting edge of providing the highest level of advanced manufacturing training through the School of Career and Technical Education,” said Dr. Lisa Rhine, President of Yavapai College. “Advanced manufacturing is a critical industry for Yavapai County and the state of Arizona. Yavapai College provides state-of-the-art facilities where students learn in hands-on environments from industry experts before entering the workforce. Yavapai College is proud to be part of this program that is preparing students for the high in demand jobs that are helping to drive our County, State and economy forward.” “At Coconino Community College, we see ReadyTechGo as a gateway for our local talent to access Arizona’s rapidly evolving technology sector,” said Dr. Sandra Tarbell, Provost & Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at Coconino Community College. “This initiative brings invaluable training opportunities to our community, giving students from traditional learners to working adults the practical skills required for today’s most in-demand manufacturing careers. We are excited to be part of a program that is truly transforming the workforce landscape in northern Arizona.” “Advanced manufacturing represents the future, and we are thrilled to provide individuals in rural communities the opportunity to gain knowledge about cutting-edge technologies alongside innovative, adaptable, and sustainable production methods that can help these Arizonans secure jobs,” said Jason Gee, Dean of Instruction, Career and Technical Education at Mohave Community Colleges. “We appreciate the collaboration with Local First Arizona, a leader of the Northern Arizona Good Jobs Network, to guide rural Arizonans to job opportunities within their own communities.” “The Advanced Manufacturing Training Center is an incredible resource for our community. We’ve truly enjoyed our partnership with AMTC and Mohave College so far,” said Gina Mitchell, Environmental Manager from NUCOR-Kingman. “We’re excited about the opportunity to continue working together to strengthen the pipeline of job-ready talent. We look forward to hiring graduates who bring the hands-on skills and workforce readiness this program is designed to deliver.” Learn more about ReadyTechGo at ReadyTechGoAZ.com.

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