Landscape Durable Tires Marks Tower Buzzers Opening Week at ONT Field

LANDSCAPE DURABLE TIRES X ONTARIO TOWER BUZZERS LOWRIDER

From a sold-out opener to the club’s first major home milestones, Landscape Durable Tires is celebrating a strong opening week at ONT Field.

For us, opening week was a reminder that meaningful partnerships are built to last, just like the products we bring to market.” — Joe Acosta, Marketing Director, Landscape Durable Tires

ONTARIO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landscape Durable Tires, the San Dimas-based company focused on long-lasting tire performance, is celebrating a milestone opening week at ONT Field through its community partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers. As professional baseball returned to Ontario with the debut of the Dodgers’ new Single-A affiliate, the week brought together civic pride, live entertainment, baseball history, and strong fan turnout in a way that reinforced the value of supporting meaningful local moments.Opening Day on April 2 marked the official launch of the Tower Buzzers and the opening of ONT Field, part of the Ontario Sports Empire. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a sold-out crowd of 6,611 fans, a performance by B-Real of Cypress Hill, appearances by Dodger legends, a special city presentation, City Hall lit in Dodger Blue, and the arrival of the team’s custom lowrider. The opening series also delivered key on-field milestones, including the first home runs in franchise history, the first win on April 3 in a 16-0 shutout, and the first home series win on April 4 in a 6-4 victory over Lake Elsinore.The week also gave fans their first full look at the aviation-themed identity of the new ballpark, including family-focused attractions, entertainment elements, and design features that helped establish ONT Field as more than a baseball venue. For Landscape Durable Tires, that kind of launch matters. The company is building and owning a new category centered on durability, with products engineered for long wear, dependable service, and fewer unnecessary replacements. Its brand message, “Less Wear, More Miles,” reflects a commitment to long-term value rather than short-term noise.“Opening week captured exactly the kind of energy and community connection we hoped this partnership would represent,” said Joe Acosta, Director of Marketing at Landscape Durable Tires. “From the Opening Day ceremony to the first major team milestones, it was a strong introduction for the Tower Buzzers and for ONT Field. Landscape Durable Tires is focused on durability, and we believe the strongest brands are built by showing up consistently in places and partnerships that have lasting meaning.”In addition to its season-long support at ONT Field, Landscape Durable Tires continues to expand its Durability Pilot Program, a real-world initiative designed to document tire mileage and wear over time with Southern California drivers. For more information about Landscape Durable Tires, visit LandscapeTires.com

Ontario Tower Buzzers x Landscape Durable Tires Opening Day

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