Ontario Tower Buzzers name Landscape Durable Tires as a 2026 Community Partner.

Landscape Durable Tires’ presence at ONT Field pairs community moments with the Durability Pilot Program, giving select CA drivers tire sets to track durability

Pro baseball is back in Ontario, California and Landscape Durable Tires is proud to support the Tower Buzzers and the families who’ll bring ONT Field to life while we document real-world durability.” — Joe Acosta, Marketing Director, Landscape Durable Tires

ONTARIO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional baseball returns to Ontario this April as the Ontario Tower Buzzers take the field for their inaugural season as the new Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, debuting at the brand-new ONT Field, part of the Ontario Sports Empire. While Ontario has a history of minor league baseball, including the Ontario Orioles in 1947, the Tower Buzzers mark a new chapter for the city and its fans. To celebrate the season and support the community that makes it possible, Landscape Durable Tires, a San Dimas-based company, announced a community partnership with the Tower Buzzers.Landscape Durable Tires specializes in tires engineered for “Less Wear, More Miles” on American roads, serving drivers who depend on durability across changing conditions. The focus of the partnership is simple: celebrate local pride and support the shared moments that bring the community together. As part of this season’s initiatives, Landscape has also launched its Durability Pilot Program, providing select Southern California drivers with tire sets to document real-world mileage and wear over time. To learn more about how to participate in this no-cost program, details are available at the Landscape Durability Pilot Program page . The program is structured as an ongoing, multi-phase effort with periodic public updates released at defined milestones.“Ontario is a community that shows up for each other, whether it’s work, family, or a night at the ballpark,” said Joe Acosta, Director of Marketing at Landscape Durable Tires. “We’re glad to support the Tower Buzzers and the local families and fans who will bring ONT Field to life. This partnership is about celebrating the moments people share together. And for drivers who depend on long wear, we’re committed to documenting durability in the real world, not just talking about it.”The Tower Buzzers’ aviation theme honors the legacy of Ontario International Airport, celebrating the city’s identity. With decades of service connecting people and supporting the region’s growth, the airport stands as a symbol of long-term reliability. Landscape’s commitment to long-term community partnerships reflects the same durability-first mindset behind its tire philosophy: building products designed to last longer and reduce unnecessary replacement.“Launching a new team is about more than what happens on the field. It’s about community, identity, and shared experiences,” said Ontario Tower Buzzers General Manager Allan Benavides. “Local partners like Landscape Durable Tires help us create a strong foundation for our inaugural season, and we’re excited to welcome fans to ONT Field for a new era of baseball in Ontario, California.”Landscape Durable Tires will be present throughout the season, supporting family-focused community moments at ONT Field and working alongside the Tower Buzzers to celebrate the people who make Ontario what it is.For Ontario Tower Buzzers ticket information and the 2026 season schedule, visit Ontario Tower Buzzers on MiLB.com . For more on Landscape Durable Tires visit https://landscapetires.com Media Contact:Joe Acosta | Marketing Directormarketing@landscapetires.com | (909) 288-2852About Landscape Durable TiresLandscape Durable Tires, based in San Dimas, California, is the creator of the Durable Tire category, engineering tires for extreme durability and long-wear performance. Tagline: Less Wear More MilesAbout the Ontario Tower BuzzersThe Ontario Tower Buzzers are a professional baseball team and the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, beginning play in April 2026 at ONT Field in Ontario, California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.